thecomeback.com

Rookie’s shocking quote shows how long Tom Brady has dominated

This week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be dueling against Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary quarterback Tom Brady in a Sunday afternoon contest in Pittsburgh. The game will pit a rookie quarterback making just the second start of his NFL career against a seven-time Super Bowl champion. And one quote from Pickett perfectly encapsulates the stark contrast between the two signal-callers.
FanSided

Talk of changes mean nothing for Tampa Bay Rays…yet

Another year, another disappointing result for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays found themselves in the postseason once again, their fourth consecutive trek to the playoffs. And once again, that journey ended in disappointment as they were unable to capture the first championship in franchise history. They went out with a whimper in the Wild Card round as the Guardians held them to one run over 24 innings.
