ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets legend George Drysdale dies at 95

By Lydia Reuille
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019XKS_0iUok05M00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXYKK_0iUok05M00
George Drysdale (Credit to Fort Wayne Komets)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets announced Tuesday that hall of fame member George Drysdale, a hockey player on the very first Komet team, passed away at age 95.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1927, George Drysdale was a member of the first Komet team and scored the franchise’s first goal on October 28, 1952, in a game versus Grand Rapids. He was named captain halfway through the inaugural season. The right winger skated only three seasons in Fort Wayne, scoring 75 goals, 69 assists, and 144 points in 163 games.

Drysdale’s career was cut short due to a blood disorder that forced him to retire in 1955.

“George Drysdale was a caring and kind human being, a great ambassador of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey,” said Komet president Michael Franke. “George loved the Komets, and loved his family. George never had an enemy, and now he joins his loving wife Roe in heaven. Our Komet Hall of Fame friend will never be forgotten.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGCIX_0iUok05M00
George Drysdale (Credit to Fort Wayne Komets)
Eileen Ryan, actress and mother of Sean Penn, dies at 94

Drysdale stayed involved with the Komets after retirement, including a long tenure as an off-ice official and accompanied Bob Chase on radio broadcasts. He was inducted into the Komet Hall of Fame on March 6, 2002.

He will be honored with a moment of silence before the Komets’ home opening game versus Cincinnati on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Komets stumble to 6-3 exhibition loss at Wheeling

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets trailed 5-1 early in the third period on Friday before eventually falling 6-3 to Wheeling in their first of two exhibition games against the Nailers. Aiden Jamieson, Liam Van Loon, and Louis Rowe each scored for the Komets. Rylan Toth and Owen Savory split time in goal for Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Arntz’s big score nabs “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Arntz of Columbia City scored the game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds to go as the Eagles topped previously unbeaten Norwell 25-24, earning Arntz & company “Gem of the Night” honors from Peter Franklin Jewelers on the final Friday of the regular season!
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Norwell’s Gerber joins WANE live to preview GOTW

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell head coach Josh Gerber joined WANE-TV live at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the undefeated Knights host Columbia City in a game that will decide the Northeast Eight conference title. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s […]
OSSIAN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

10/14 Highlight Zone – Week Nine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City edged Norwell 25-24 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to claim the NE8 title, Carroll beat Wayne to finish 9-0 in the SAC, Adams Central topped Woodlan to end the regular season undefeated, Eastside topped Angola in a match-up of the NECC divisional champs, while Southwood […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy