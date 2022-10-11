Read full article on original website
Consumer agency barred from telling parents about Fisher-Price infant inclined sleeper deaths
The CPSC is legally barred from warning the public about any specific product dangers without first getting consent from the companies. In this case, Fisher-Price.
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
Babies Seduce Parents With Odor, Study Finds
Results of studying the smell of kids — and when the attraction wears off. “Yes, mother. Take a deep breath, and fall further under my spell…” -Baby, if it could actually speak.Photo by Ana Tablas on Unsplash.
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why
Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
verywellfamily.com
The New 5-Minute Trick for Getting a Crying Baby Back To Sleep
A new study out of Japan suggests the best way to soothe a crying baby back to sleep is by walking with the child for five minutes. For some parents who struggle with getting their babies back to sleep in the middle of the night, this study may provide an alternative to the traditional “cry it out” method.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
News-Medical.net
Early skin-to-skin contact between mothers and premature babies has many benefits, study shows
Babies who are born two to three months early are usually separated from their mother in the first hours after birth. The fact that skin-to-skin contact between the newborn and the mother is important is nothing new. And new research shows that early skin-to-skin contact has many psychological and physical benefits."
Sorry, But Only Child Syndrome Is A Garbage Myth — Here’s Why
People looooove to dole out unsolicited advice about parenting, especially if you make the decision to be in the "one and done" camp. For some reason, having one kid still seems to ruffle so many feathers, despite the fact that there are endless expert-backed benefits to raising an only child. Among the most annoying feedback you'll hear? Commentary about "only child syndrome," aka this deeply rooted, weirdly ingrained societal belief that only children become spoiled, entitled, selfish, or maladjusted, unable to fit in socially amongst their peers.
US News and World Report
'Miracle' Toddler Survived Thailand Nursery Massacre Asleep Under Blanket
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom. Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the...
ASIA・
studyfinds.org
Birthweight concern: Lighter babies at greater risk of developmental difficulties
LONDON — Babies with a birthweight in the lowest 25th percentile are at greater risk of dealing with developmental difficulties later in life, a new study warns. Researchers in the United Kingdom explain that there has been a perception that only babies in the lightest 10th percentile face this risk, but the new findings suggest far more children are also at risk as they grow older.
Less Than 7 Hours Left to Get These Baby Nail Clippers That Are ‘Excellent for Newborns’ & ‘Nervous Moms’ For Over 20% Off
Something every new parent will tell you is that they’re terrified of cutting their baby’s nails. When you try to go in, they’re either fidgety, dramatic, or someone crying (probably us, to be honest). Things can go wrong, you can accidentally cut your baby’s tiny hands, and then you feel awful. It happens all the time, and every time, we always feel awful. But after scouring through Amazon, we may have found the quiet, easy-to-use nail clippers of our dreams. These quiet, must-have nail clippers are 24 percent off for Amazon’s Early Access Sale, making them an absolute steal. See why...
Customers Say Their Babies Love This Training Toothbrush Set — & Now is the Last Chance to Get It for $9
When we need a wonderful product, we didn’t know we needed to make our lives easier as a mom, we go to TikTok. And we found a new goodie to add to our Amazon carts. A TikTok from TikToker @cherishandfavor went pretty viral in the mommy community, garnering over 120,000 views for this one product perfect for teething babies and toddlers. On July 2, 2020, she posted a video of her using FridaBaby Baby’s First Toothbrush on her adorable son — and his face in response to the toothbrush was hysterical. She boasted about the products, saying how easy to use...
