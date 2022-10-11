Eleanor Marie (Arnt) Kruger, 84, of Pullman, MI passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Golden Orchards in Fennville. Born March 19, 1938, in Eau Claire, MI, she was the daughter of the late Rolla and Esther (Johnson) Arnt and was the wife of Richard Gustav Kruger. Eleanor and Richard were members of Douglas Community Church. During their marriage of more than sixty years, they loved to travel together and visited locations all over the United States. Eleanor was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking as well. She had quite a green thumb and was fond of spending time in her garden and watching the hummingbirds.

PULLMAN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO