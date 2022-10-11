Read full article on original website
Related
927thevan.com
Ruth Ann Veldink
Ruth Ann Veldink, age 85 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She is survived by her children: Cheri and Michael VanWyngarden, Don and Rachel Veldink, and Michelle and David Kuiper; her son-in-law Denny and Carla Radford; her grandchildren: Kristin and Ira Michaud, Nathan and Kara VanWyngarden, Braden VanWyngarden and Ivette Ramos, Autumn Veldink, Chase Veldink, Morgan and Jon Maas, Jordan Kuiper, Lauren and Ben Plaggemars, Addison Kuiper, Mason Kuiper, and 9 great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry and Ginny Veldink, Joan and Paul Huyser, and Betty and Ron Vanden Berg.
927thevan.com
Robert “Bob” Kleis
Robert “Bob” Kleis, age 63, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. Bob loved his family and was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going on cruises with Deb, his wife of 40 years. Camping and boating with daughters Christine (Andy) Teichman and Laura (Scott) Kass defined summer for Bob. The family loved taking road trips and spending time together up north. Bob also found immense joy in spending time with his 3 young grandchildren Leah, Logan, and Ira.
927thevan.com
Mary Ann Bakker
Mary Ann Bakker, age 89, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mary Ann was born on a sunny day on June 27, 1933, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was part of a large family, one of 9 siblings born to Gerrit and Nellie VanderLugt.
927thevan.com
Kimberly Dawn Rosenau
Kimberly Dawn Rosenau, age 51, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI following a lengthy battle with cancer. Kim was a loving mother who was devoted to her children. She loved teaching, playing the piano, reading, writing, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Sue (Elizabeth) Pettinga
Sue (Elizabeth) Pettinga, age 97, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Pettinga. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah and Ronald Toering; daughter, Jane Pettinga and David VanDoorne; son, Fred and Jayne Pettinga; daughter, Cindy and Mark Hiskes; grandchildren, Sara Toering & Dane Jefferson, Leland & Merideth Toering, Joseph & Claudine Frikker, Adriana & Ryan Lincoln, Lila & Daniel Whittington, Ethan VanDoorne & Randi Bent, Craig & Sarah VanDoorne, Dean & Lauren Pettinga, Mark & Emily Pettinga, Anna Pettinga & Casey Nagel, Peter Hiskes & Ellen Arrowsmith, Mary & Sean Getz; and 24 great-grandchildren.
927thevan.com
Long-Time WHTC Staffer Margie Boerman Passes Away
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – A long-time figure behind the scenes at Midwest Communications of Holland has passed away. Marjorie DeKam Boerman, who spent 42 years at WHTC, passed away last Saturday, October 8th, at the age of 69, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. The Kalamazoo native...
927thevan.com
Eleanor Marie (Arnt) Kruger
Eleanor Marie (Arnt) Kruger, 84, of Pullman, MI passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Golden Orchards in Fennville. Born March 19, 1938, in Eau Claire, MI, she was the daughter of the late Rolla and Esther (Johnson) Arnt and was the wife of Richard Gustav Kruger. Eleanor and Richard were members of Douglas Community Church. During their marriage of more than sixty years, they loved to travel together and visited locations all over the United States. Eleanor was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking as well. She had quite a green thumb and was fond of spending time in her garden and watching the hummingbirds.
927thevan.com
Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log October 11-12, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
927thevan.com
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
Comments / 0