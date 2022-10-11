ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

11 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Portland, Oregon

You are reading: Best hikes in portland | 11 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Portland, Oregon. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Portland is an urban oasis with many hiking trails in and around the city. The largest urban forest in the country occupies over 5,000 acres in Portland, aptly named Forest Park. And outside of the 80-plus miles of trails here, several other areas for hiking dot the city.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
PORTLAND, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Breathtaking European Style Oswego Lakefront Dream Home

This spectacular waterfront luxury estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon was inspired by European architecture. The house has been extensively renovated and rebuilt over the years. The interior features custom woodwork and Old World elegance. Most of the rooms have a serene vista of Oswego Lake. The outdoor spaces include a...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
KGW

The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
PORTLAND, OR
Robb Report

How Economic Conditions Forced This Award-Winning Chef to Close Her Portland Restaurant

Only a couple of years after closing her beloved Beast in Portland, the chef Naomi Pomery is shutting down her follow-up venture Ripe Cooperative this weekend. In a note posted to Ripe’s website, Pomeroy explained that the marketplace and café wouldn’t be able to continue in the current economic landscape. Costs for ingredients have gone up (some doubling or even tripling, Pomeroy noted); labor is more expensive; and rent is also increasing. All of these factors have made it impossible for Ripe to continue on in the way it’s been operating for the past two years. “I want to live in a...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Local Life#Louisville Zoo#Monkeys#The Zoo#Travel Info#What To Do#The Oregon Zoo#The Species Survival Plan
KGW

Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back

PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County

Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Portland 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Portland, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Portland as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Perfect Portland Dining Days: From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Eat in Our City

Portland has long been a city that is what it eats. About a decade ago, we had such a strong reputation as farm-to-table foodies, Portlandia lampooned us for caring too much about the quality of life our chickens had before they wound up on our dinner plates. Around the same time, a local chef made headlines for getting into a brawl over a pig’s out-of-state origins.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
The Oregonian

Portland mobile video game company sells for $70 million

Brainium, a Portland company that makes free, ad-supported video games for smartphones, sold Thursday to a Las Vegas company for $70 million in cash. Founded in 2008, Brainium lists a portfolio of 10 games anchored by variations on solitaire, blackjack, sudoku and other puzzles. Brainium employs 32 at its Portland office, which will now be run by the company’s new owner, Playstudios.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy