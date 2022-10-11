Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
11 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Portland, Oregon
You are reading: Best hikes in portland | 11 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Portland, Oregon. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Portland is an urban oasis with many hiking trails in and around the city. The largest urban forest in the country occupies over 5,000 acres in Portland, aptly named Forest Park. And outside of the 80-plus miles of trails here, several other areas for hiking dot the city.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
Breathtaking European Style Oswego Lakefront Dream Home
This spectacular waterfront luxury estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon was inspired by European architecture. The house has been extensively renovated and rebuilt over the years. The interior features custom woodwork and Old World elegance. Most of the rooms have a serene vista of Oswego Lake. The outdoor spaces include a...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
How Economic Conditions Forced This Award-Winning Chef to Close Her Portland Restaurant
Only a couple of years after closing her beloved Beast in Portland, the chef Naomi Pomery is shutting down her follow-up venture Ripe Cooperative this weekend. In a note posted to Ripe’s website, Pomeroy explained that the marketplace and café wouldn’t be able to continue in the current economic landscape. Costs for ingredients have gone up (some doubling or even tripling, Pomeroy noted); labor is more expensive; and rent is also increasing. All of these factors have made it impossible for Ripe to continue on in the way it’s been operating for the past two years. “I want to live in a...
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
Thanksgiving in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Portland 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Portland, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Portland as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Perfect Portland Dining Days: From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Eat in Our City
Portland has long been a city that is what it eats. About a decade ago, we had such a strong reputation as farm-to-table foodies, Portlandia lampooned us for caring too much about the quality of life our chickens had before they wound up on our dinner plates. Around the same time, a local chef made headlines for getting into a brawl over a pig’s out-of-state origins.
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
A New Movie Featuring the Music of Storm Large Will Premiere at the Portland Film Festival
A new film starring and featuring the music of Storm Large will debut this week at the Portland Film Festival. Mad/Woman will have two screenings: one at 7:45 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13, and one at 9 pm on Sunday, Oct. 23, both at Lloyd Center (the mall, not the multiplex).
Portland mobile video game company sells for $70 million
Brainium, a Portland company that makes free, ad-supported video games for smartphones, sold Thursday to a Las Vegas company for $70 million in cash. Founded in 2008, Brainium lists a portfolio of 10 games anchored by variations on solitaire, blackjack, sudoku and other puzzles. Brainium employs 32 at its Portland office, which will now be run by the company’s new owner, Playstudios.
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
