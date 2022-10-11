ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween

As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Henderson, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
LoneStar 92

Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?

Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
FORT WORTH, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texans
LoneStar 92

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
LoneStar 92

Top 10 Pumpkin Patches in Texas, Go Big or Gourd Home!

Pumpkin patches are a downright tradition for many families. Sure, we could head over to a grocery store and pick out a pumpkin from a crate, but hand-choosing a fresh pumpkin from the very place it was grown is unmatched. Texas has plenty of pumpkin patches, so many that sometimes...
TEXAS STATE
therecordlive.com

Louisiana closes flounder season and changes limits on speckled trout

I must admit I never imagined I would see our Louisiana friends to the east jump on the conservation bandwagon this hard. For years there has been a huge disparity on fishing limits between Texas and Louisiana, so much that many Texas anglers have routinely taken to launching their boats on the Louisiana side of the lake in order to keep the much more liberal limits. Once Texas moved their speckled trout limit to 5 there was a large increase in the number of Texas boats at Louisiana launches taking advantage of their 15 fish limit. That trend continued to grow when Texas began closing their flounder season on November 1st thru December 14th. The amount of Texas anglers that would converge on the Louisiana side of Sabine Lake and the Calcasieu ship channel was incredible. It appears that all is going to change.
LOUISIANA STATE
LoneStar 92

12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy

If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy