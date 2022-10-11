Read full article on original website
A Wildcat or a cheetah? Speedy wide receiver carrying Richmond Hill in Class 7A.
Follow Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Redskins, Wildcats and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribe. When Richmond Hill was reclassified to 7A and assigned to Region 1, the forecast for success in football brought the...
6-player football has arrived in WA and one league is already playing it
VANCOUVER, Clark County — At 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, Evan Stromberg proudly lists his position as “everything” for the Washington School for the Deaf’s new 6-player football team. That includes offensive lineman, where the Terriers’ junior does more than block and open holes for the run...
Game day updates: Start at Scott football
Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Scott and Start. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME When Start travels to Scott Thursday night, first place in the City League football standings will be on the line. The host Bulldogs (6-2, 3-0) have emerged as the league's top team through eight weeks, having outscored their opponents 268-89 (33.5 to 11.1 per game).
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley to receive the Billie Jean King Leadership Award
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley will have to make more room in her trophy case. The two-time Naismith Women's Coach of the Year is taking the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports on Wednesday evening in New York, per the Associated Press.
Go, Bulldogs!
Priceville High School students celebrate a point during a semifinal of the Morgan County Volleyball Tournament in Priceville Sept. 29.
