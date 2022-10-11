ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

This beautiful wooden home in Osaka, Japan is marked by tranquil gardens

Designed by Atsushi Kawanishi Architects, the Nightingale House is a beautiful wooden house located in Osaka. The home focuses on establishing genuine connections to nature and helping you feel at one with it. Occupying almost 1400 square feet, the house includes six multi-sized patios in its structure. This creates a strong indoor-outdoor connection and blurs the boundaries between both spaces.
WORLD
InsideHook

The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There

What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
WORLD
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan Architecture

Archaeologists at Ta’ab Nuk Na, the largest salt works site in Paynes Creek National Park in southern Belize, have uncovered a rare grouping of underwater Mayan structures. Their research, published today in the journal Antiquity, describes large residential buildings along with three salt kitchens submerged in the coastal lagoon. “[We found] hundreds of wooden posts that define the walls of Classic Maya ‘pole and thatch’ wooden buildings,” E. Cory Sills, a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Since wood normally decays in the tropical landscape of the Maya area, the wooden buildings provide a rare view of the architecture...
SCIENCE
wanderwisdom.com

Island in Italy Is Paying People $15K to Move There and We're Ready to Sign Up

Millions of us have only fantasized and dreamed of living in Italy. To be able to call this picturesque country home, while enjoying a fabulous lifestyle enriched with gorgeous weather, deep history and culture, and mouthwatering cuisine would be a dream. Well, if that alone doesn't have you packing your bags, check out this amazing incentive. Italy's government will actually pay you up to $15,000 to move to Sardinia. Seriously?!
WORLD
Daily Mail

'It's like stumbling across a cult whose members are waiting reverently to worship their deity': DAVID LEAFE witnesses the bizarre moment Damien Hirst, 57, sets light to thousands of his paintings in front of fans inside his £36m London showroom

Parked outside a trendy south London art gallery on a crisp October afternoon, there is a sleek, black Mercedes limousine and it’s a fair bet that it is waiting for one Damien Hirst – one of the world’s richest artists. This is Newport Street Gallery, a Victorian...
VISUAL ART
golfmagic.com

Madeira set to sparkle at IGTM 2022 in Italy's eternal city

The magic of Madeira will be on full display in Italy’s Eternal City this month when the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) heads to Rome from October 17-20 for the world’s largest event for the golf travel industry. The biggest-ever delegation from the Portuguese archipelago will head to...
GOLF
BBC

Cabrera: The heavenly island that became hell on earth

Islands are synonyms for adventure, beauty and discovery. They are a trove of untold stories, wonders of nature and sometimes even mysteries. Their microcosms have preserved cultures, languages and rare species. In this BBC Reel original playlist we will discover the most beautiful and unique islands of the world.
TRAVEL
architizer.com

A Step Above: 6 Spectacular Outdoor Stairs That Merge Functionality and Imagination

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. More than anything, stairs are a functional feature of an architecture project — and, to the general public, not a very popular one at that. For those forced to walk up them, stairs can be tiring and challenging, but most of the time, there is no choice but to use them. For many users, there is something instinctual about the need to walk up them as quickly as possible in order to regain flatter ground. Yet, stairs are also a healthier choice than the alternatives (elevators and escalators) — they can improve the health of users and help buildings to cut back on their energy consumption.
DESIGN
Daily Mail

Edo takes Australia! Princess Beatrice's husband announces his luxury property business is expanding to the Gold Coast - after previously launching in The Alps

Princess Beatrice's husband has announced his company's launch of a luxurious new property development in Australia. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to his Instagram to share snaps featuring the stunning interiors of the project, comprised by five 'Sky Homes' and two penthouses in Gold Coast, Queensland. The business mogul, 37, pictured...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
FRANCE
SheKnows

Marion Cotillard Bought a $5.4 million Hidden Villa — See Photos of the Dreamy 1930’s Home

Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard knows how to make a good deal when it comes to real estate in Los Angeles. The Mediterranean villa she bought last year (she was just revealed as the buyer) was on the market for $7 million, but she and partner Guillaume Canet nabbed it for $5.4 million. That’s a steal of a deal, especially when home sales were red hot at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
architizer.com

Design for Catastrophe: 4 Architectural Solutions for End-Of-The-World Scenarios

Throughout the history of humankind, we have endured big and small natural disasters. Even though technologies never stop developing, it is impossible to get control over disasters. We have to cope with them instead. This article includes both built projects and concepts that are designed to help humankind prepare for the uncertain future. They inspire us, foster our imaginations and remind us of our vulnerability.
VISUAL ART

