Domestic violence calls are most dangerous for Connecticut police officers

Officials say two Bristol police officers may have been “lured” to their deaths Wednesday night when responding to a domestic violence 911 call. A third officer was seriously injured. Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police officers in Connecticut. The calls make up the largest share...
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process

Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
