Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 14-16
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 14-16) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Snack on milk and cookies while taking a hayride or self-guided tour […]
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Wildfire Danger Expands in Mississippi
Most of Mississippi is now seeing an increased danger of wildfires. The National Weather Service has expanded the Level 1 “limited” threat to cover the eastern part of the state while keeping the Delta under a Level 2 “elevated” threat.
Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
Mississippi River reaches lowest point in decade
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.
Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has declared October 17-22, 2022, Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. “When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” said Reeves. I encourage you to dedicate time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in […]
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has helped Louisiana police with a cold case. (NCD)
First Frost–or Freeze–Possible Next Week
The chilliest air of the season is forecast to push into Mississippi next week with temperatures Tuesday night dropping into the 30s all the way to the coast. And in this part of central Mississippi, lows in the lower 30s are expected. The National Weather Service says several cold nights in a row are expected.
4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
