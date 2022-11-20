ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Silky Skirt Styles to Wear Throughout the Fall Season

 1 day ago

Skirts made from satin or a similar type of fabric always have a fabulously silky feeling that shoppers can't get enough of. Whether they're minis, midis or maxis, these garments are forever fan-favorites! Of course, you can go for a simpler skirt or a more elaborate option depending on what you're getting ready for. It's incredibly easy to dress these types of skirts up or down, and this level of versatility is beyond impressive!

In the fall, we prefer to wear longer skirts — but if you want to rock a slinky mini, there's nothing a pair of proper tights can't fix. Check out the silky skirts to stock up on for the season below!

Mini Skirts

1. The little ruffle on the hem of this Sunset & Sixth mini , plus the ruching on the front, give the skirt a fun and flirty vibe — just $6 at Walmart!

2. This BLVB satin skirt also has flattering ruching on the side, but it feels minimalist and more sophisticated — just $10 at Walmart!

3. We adore the small notches on the hem of this LYANER mini skirt . It's also adorned with lace trim for a sultry touch — just $21 on Amazon!

4. All of the different colors this LYANER satin mini is available in are all ideal if you prefer a brighter wardrobe — starting at $18 on Amazon!

5. A wrap skirt, just like this Ichuanyi mini , can look seriously flattering and make you feel like an off-duty ballerina — just $9 at Walmart!

6. This satin mini from ASOS is specifically designed for plus sizes and is guaranteed to hug your curves — $32 at Nordstrom!

Midi Skirts

7. Keep your look basic-yet-chic by rocking this satin midi from Verdusa which features a show-stopping high slit — starting at $16 on Amazon!

8. If you're not looking for a skirt that's as revealing as the one we just mentioned, you'll dig this version from The Drop $45 on Amazon!

9. On the other hand, if you want an even splashier skirt look, this draped midi from SheIn is your absolute best bet — starting at $29 on Amazon!

11. The tiger print on this wrap satin midi skirt from ASOS makes it feel more elevated and funky — on sale for $27 at Nordstrom!

12. Shoppers say this skirt from A New Day is a massive steal and looks far more expensive than its current price tag — just $25 at Target!

13. If you have an event on the horizon, we can't think of a better skirt than this wrap style from Allegra K $26 at Walmart!

Maxi Skirts

14. This One Opening skirt looks like a typical slip with a touch of lace trim on the hem — on sale for $18 at Walmart!

15. The pleating on the front of this DKNY skirt makes it feel fiercely flowy — $115 at Nordstrom!

16. This Endless Rose skirt has waterfall ruffles running down the front, which gives the skirt a whimsical feel — $90 at Nordstrom!

17. Stage a grand entrance by wearing this full high-low skirt from Adrianna Papell that's simply made for extravagant evenings — $120 on Amazon!

Us Weekly

21 Zara-Style Fashion Finds for Fall — Starting at $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to spruce up your fall wardrobe? We want every season to be our most fashionable yet, and that means it's time to do some shopping. Want that Zara type of style in your closet but prefer to […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

