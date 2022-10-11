Read full article on original website
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
Sabres set opening night roster; Okposo speaks as team captain
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo will captain the Buffalo Sabres when they open the 2022-2023 season on Thursday night hosting the Ottawa Senators, with forward Zemgus Girgensons and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as assistants. The Sabres announced their leadership group on Saturday and general manager Kevyn Adams spoke the following...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Flyers announce 2022-2023 opening night roster
It’s official. The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their roster ahead of opening night. When the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils in two days, they’ll dress the hardest-working version of their lineup. John Tortorella and his coaching staff evaluated the players throughout training camp and the preseason. Tortorella noted how players carry themselves as professionals and their tenacity on the ice. He wants to ice a lineup that brings hockey back to Broad Street.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
ESPN
Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine leaves 4-1 loss with injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine left his team's season opener in the second period with an apparent elbow injury. Skating towards a puck in the corner, to the right of the Carolina Hurricanes' net, Laine's arm was pinned to the boards on a check from defenseman Brett Pesce.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Usher in New Era of Goaltending with Matt Murray Starting in Opener Against Canadiens, Lineups, Where To Watch
MONTREAL — Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov joined the Toronto Maple Leafs just days apart this summer. Both are reclamations projects, but Murray is undoubtedly the bigger risk after a season with the Ottawa Senators plagued with injuries and a stint in the minors. But given the commitment made...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
Yardbarker
Canadiens place D Mike Matheson (back) on injured reserve
The Montreal Canadiens placed Mike Matheson on injured reserve Thursday and recalled fellow defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. Matheson, 28, underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of his lower-back injury. The Canadiens acquired Matheson and a fourth-round pick in the...
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
FOX Sports
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
