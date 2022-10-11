ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District

A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
KIEL, WI
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Funny Money Making The Rounds In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
GREEN BAY, WI
gbpolice.org

NOTIFICATION OF SEWER INVESTIGATION WORK

Beginning the week of October 17th, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (“Dukes”) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system and private sewer service laterals. Crews will be evaluating the sewer mains and laterals through smoke testing, which is a process in which non-toxic, non-flammable liquid smoke is pressurized through the sewer mains. Defects within the system are noted for repair by the crews. The pink door tags that Dukes will be placing on your door two to three days prior to the test, gives more insight on the process and what you can do to prepare. You do not need to be present for the test.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Haze Remains Nearly A Week After Mill Fire

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. is still smoldering after five days. Fire crews from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to fight the fire. EPA air monitoring showed the air quality had gone down. Public health agencies advise residents to continue to avoid smoky areas.
MENOMINEE, MI

