Arts Council of Anne Arundel County Presents 22nd Annual Annie Awards
Annapolis, MD- The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC) presented the 2022 Annie Awards celebrating local excellence in the arts on October 11, 2022. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the awards, which publicly recognize individuals for their lasting, significant, and inspiring contributions to an art form, an arts organization and/or to the wider community of Anne Arundel County. Awards were presented to the following recipients:
Harford Awards $1M for African American History Preservation
BEL AIR, Md. - Harford County has awarded $1 million in its first grant program dedicated to preserving African American history. County Executive Barry Glassman announced the awards on Wednesday at a reception for grantees at the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air. During his remarks, the county executive gave...
Wings & Whitetail Farm: Historic Waterfront Estate Farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore
From a gentle rise overlooking a quiet tributary of Langford Creek, the main house of Wings & Whitetail Farm surveys the landscape as it has for 265 years. Once called “Bungay Hill,” this 18th century home in Kent County, Maryland is one of the county’s most important historic properties. Currently available for purchase, it is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest country estates on the Eastern Shore.
CBMM’s Start Your Own Oyster Garden Workshop Returns
St. Michaels, MD - Mike and Jody Rennie take pride in welcoming out-of-town visitors to their home on the banks of the Miles River with a taste of the Eastern Shore. It’s neat when we have friends over to be able to actually serve them crabs that we’ve caught off the dock and oysters that we’re growing out there in the cages,” Mike Rennie said.
What's Up? This Weekend 10/13
From a seasoned sailor to a first time boat buyer, the United States Sailboat Show offers everything a boater needs. Every October, sailors from around the globe gather on miles of docks in beautiful downtown historic Annapolis to experience hundreds of new and premiering boats, boating gear and accessory exhibitors, financing options, all while enjoying tasting tents and the time to connect with fellow boaters. If you are looking to experience the ultimate sailing experience, this show is a must-visit show.
Annapolis City Officials to Meet About Resiliency and Sea Level Rise
Annapolis City Officials Meet with Netherlands Delegation on Resiliency and Sea Level Rise. Annapolis, MD – Today, officials from the City of Annapolis, including Mayor Gavin Buckley, City Manager Michael Mallinoff, Public Works Director David Jarrell and Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director David Mandell, will meet an official delegation from the Netherlands to discuss resiliency efforts.
In Historic Ceremony, Governor Hogan Dedicates New Potomac River Crossing
Maryland Delivers New Nice-Middleton Bridge On Budget and Three Months Ahead of Schedule, Replacing 82-Year Old Span New Bridge Doubles Capacity, Improves Safety, and Enhances Emergency Response Activities. Old Bridge to Be Utilized For 100 Acres of Newly Seeded Oyster Bed In Lower Potomac River Basin, Advancing Clean Water Goals.
Tranquil & Bright
Primary Structure Built: 1920 Sold For: $2,015,000 Original List Price: $1,895,000 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 4 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 3,700 Sq. Ft. Casual elegance mixed with quintessential charm might be the best way to describe this 3,700-square-foot Annapolis-classic home. Located in Eastport just minutes from the historic downtown, this traditional coastal-style home originally built in 1920, has been marvelously updated over the years to include many contemporary creature comforts.
