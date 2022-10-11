Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
sciotopost.com
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
Columbus woman’s Kia gets stolen, rental Kia broken into months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is struggling to get around town after her Kia was stolen from a business in east Columbus in June. Her rental Kia was almost stolen just last week. Chanel Jack was starting a new job when her first Kia was taken. “The first...
columbusmessenger.com
At West Jeff Fall Fest, everything is free
Shelton Stanley, West Jefferson’s special events and recreation manager, is proud to present the village’s 2nd Annual Fall Festival, slated for 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Community Center, 230 Cemetery Rd. “We want the community to come out and enjoy a fun-filled night,” Stanley said. “A lot of...
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Man, 48, dies after ATV crashes into tree in Prospect
PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash Saturday night in the village of Prospect in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers went to the 200 block of South Main Street after hearing an all terrain vehicle crashed a little before 9:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found […]
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
