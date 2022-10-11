Vehicle hits pedestrians in Saratoga; 1 killed, 1 injured 00:23

SARATOGA -- A pedestrian was killed and another injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Saratoga, authorities said.

Saratoga pedestrian accident. CBS

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a collision in the 15000 block of Montalvo Road. Upon arrival, the deputies found two pedestrians that had been gathering belongings from their parked vehicles who had been struck by a third vehicle attempting to park.

One female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene and the second pedestrian was taken to the hospital; their condition was not available.

Investigators are looking into the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision. The name of the victim is being held pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver in the incident was cooperating with authorities.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.