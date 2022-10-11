ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Vehicle hits pedestrians in Saratoga; 1 killed, 1 injured

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsXbu_0iUoRUGc00

Vehicle hits pedestrians in Saratoga; 1 killed, 1 injured 00:23

SARATOGA -- A pedestrian was killed and another injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Saratoga, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INIhB_0iUoRUGc00
Saratoga pedestrian accident. CBS

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a collision in the 15000 block of Montalvo Road. Upon arrival, the deputies found two pedestrians that had been gathering belongings from their parked vehicles who had been struck by a third vehicle attempting to park.

One female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene and the second pedestrian was taken to the hospital; their condition was not available.

Investigators are looking into the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision. The name of the victim is being held pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver in the incident was cooperating with authorities.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian

Police late Thursday were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in San Jose. The incident was reported in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. and was the third crash in a span of hours involving a pedestrian or bicyclist in San Jose. Police said the...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Saratoga, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman and boy shot Friday night in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Davi and Civic avenues in Pittsburg.Officers said the woman was struck "multiple times" and was airlifted to a hospital.The boy was was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses but police have no suspect as of 10:30 p.m.
PITTSBURG, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KRON4 News

Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
HAYWARD, CA
sftimes.com

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in a Saratoga collision

One person is dead, and another is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department, the two pedestrians were gathering their belongings from their vehicles when a third car hit them while attempting to park. The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries...
SARATOGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

3 including teen arrested in San Francisco Mission District armed robbery, shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of three suspects -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in the Mission earlier this week.Early Tuesday morning, a shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Three male suspects approached the victims in a white, four-door sedan, exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob the six victims at gunpoint.The suspects...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

SCPD Investigating Bullying Incident Caught on Doorbell Camera

A viral video of a Santa Clara boy being bullied by two middle school boys has triggered an investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and new action from the Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD). The video was posted on Instagram by a woman who says she’s the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after collision in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Sunnyvale on Monday night, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Around 10:32 p.m. on Monday, DPS Patrol and Fire personnel were called to the area of Mathilda and Washington avenues due to a report of a collision […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KSBW.com

Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting

SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident identified

MENLO PARK -- The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper at a Menlo Park job site was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner Wednesday.The county coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Redwood City resident Jesus Contreras Benitez.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said responding officers found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Daly City police arrest suspect in string of home invasion robberies

DALY CITY -- Police in Daly City have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of home invasion robberies that have occurred during the last several months. Derouen Cheeves, 34, of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 5 on suspicion of numerous felony crimes, according to the Daly City Police Department. In recent months, the Daly City and San Francisco police departments were investigating a series of armed home invasion robberies that had occurred along the San Francisco and Daly City border. In a robbery that occurred on Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Los Olives Avenue in Daly...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
93K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy