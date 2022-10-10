Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
eaglecountryonline.com
Enjoy Halloween Fun in Southeast Indiana
Area groups plan multiple events throughout October. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Just in time for Halloween, visitors to Southeast Indiana will find several frighteningly fun events on the calendar this month. From a spine-tingling haunted house in Aurora to Halloween outings the entire family will enjoy, the area will offer Halloween fun for all ages in the coming weeks.
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe
Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
wbiw.com
Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
roadtirement.com
Haunted Suicide Railroad Bridge
The sad story has been repeated over and over: Unwed girl gets pregnant, gives birth, and takes her life and the infant’s life as well. This tale of tragedy takes a paranormal turn in Columbus, Indiana. The time is in the mid 1920’s, when illegitimate children brought shame not only to the mother but to her family as well. One such birth led to the young unwed mother making the decision to take her own life and her baby’s. The location of the suicide was an open railroad bridge over the East Fork of the White River in Columbus, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Police in Ripley, Dearborn counties looking for pursuit suspect
— The dragnet is out for a suspect who led police on a two-county pursuit along US 50 last evening. The chase started in the Versailles area and went into Dillsboro before heading into Aurora, where the man reportedly drove off 50 and toward downtown. That’s where the trail went...
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg takes more legal steps for fire, street department campus project
Greensburg, IN — Greensburg City Council on Tuesday night passed several legally-required resolutions related to the fire station and street department campus project. Public hearings were held for a Preliminary Determination to Issue Bonds, and for Leases. There were no comments from the public during either hearing and council...
WISH-TV
Man dies in custody of Greensburg police
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Wednesday it is conducting an investigation of a man who died Monday after being taken into custody by Greensburg police officers. According to state police, officers with the Greensburg Police Department received reports that a man was chasing another man with...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Republican Party holding a caucus to fill vacant Mitchell Mayor position
MITCHELL – The Lawrence County Republican Party will be holding a caucus for the vacant City of Mitchell Mayoral position left vacant due to the resignation of Mayor JD England, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. A time and date will be determined soon. The county party thanks Mayor England...
wbiw.com
Mill Creek Road to be closed Friday, October 14th near the Lehigh Plant
MITCHELL – In part with the ongoing Lehigh Hanson expansion project, Mill Creek Road will be closed to through traffic on Friday, October 14th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Robinson Construction. No vehicles will be allowed through the blockade at the intersections of Mill Creek Road and...
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
indianapublicradio.org
Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
1017thepoint.com
MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY COLD-COCKING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER
(Brookville, IN)--In Brookville, probable cause was found Wednesday in the case of a man accused of violently attacking a retired Brookville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter at a recent community event. Witnesses say Tyler Wilson simply cold-cocked Matt Robenstine with no provocation and knocked him unconscious. Robenstine had to be revived. Wilson is now charged with Battery Causing Permanent Disfigurement. The incident happened at the fire department’s reverse raffle two weeks ago.
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
