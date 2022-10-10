ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Enjoy Halloween Fun in Southeast Indiana

Area groups plan multiple events throughout October. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Just in time for Halloween, visitors to Southeast Indiana will find several frighteningly fun events on the calendar this month. From a spine-tingling haunted house in Aurora to Halloween outings the entire family will enjoy, the area will offer Halloween fun for all ages in the coming weeks.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
103GBF

Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only

Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
MITCHELL, IN
WRBI Radio

Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe

Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

Haunted Suicide Railroad Bridge

The sad story has been repeated over and over: Unwed girl gets pregnant, gives birth, and takes her life and the infant’s life as well. This tale of tragedy takes a paranormal turn in Columbus, Indiana. The time is in the mid 1920’s, when illegitimate children brought shame not only to the mother but to her family as well. One such birth led to the young unwed mother making the decision to take her own life and her baby’s. The location of the suicide was an open railroad bridge over the East Fork of the White River in Columbus, Indiana.
COLUMBUS, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg takes more legal steps for fire, street department campus project

Greensburg, IN — Greensburg City Council on Tuesday night passed several legally-required resolutions related to the fire station and street department campus project. Public hearings were held for a Preliminary Determination to Issue Bonds, and for Leases. There were no comments from the public during either hearing and council...
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in custody of Greensburg police

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Wednesday it is conducting an investigation of a man who died Monday after being taken into custody by Greensburg police officers. According to state police, officers with the Greensburg Police Department received reports that a man was chasing another man with...
GREENSBURG, IN
953wiki.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY COLD-COCKING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER

(Brookville, IN)--In Brookville, probable cause was found Wednesday in the case of a man accused of violently attacking a retired Brookville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter at a recent community event. Witnesses say Tyler Wilson simply cold-cocked Matt Robenstine with no provocation and knocked him unconscious. Robenstine had to be revived. Wilson is now charged with Battery Causing Permanent Disfigurement. The incident happened at the fire department’s reverse raffle two weeks ago.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

