Read full article on original website
Related
TWRA Grants for Aquatic Stream Clean-ups
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state including:. Tennessee Bass Nation Conservation/Youth Fishing: Tim’s Ford, Normandy, and Percy Priest lakes; located...
Law Enforcement Agencies and Highway Safety Partners Receive Grant Funding
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Over 350 federal grants exceeding $24 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee for statewide highway...
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported
Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
Local Students Receive Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Soldiers and Airmen to help with Hurricane Recovery
Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General has announced that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard. This is being done to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.
Suicide Prevention Month in TN: ‘You Are Not Alone’
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to spotlight this issue in Tennessee and across the country. Almost 1,300 Tennesseeans took their own lives in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s almost 18 people per 100,000 residents – and of course, every suicide affects friends and family members as well.
Savage Gulf State Natural Area changing to State Park
State officials announced on Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, a boost for recreation in the region, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57. The park, featuring one of Tennessee’s most scenic areas, includes the nearly 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State...
National Hunting and Fishing Day is this Saturday
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2022 National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennesseans Encouraged to Register to Vote
To celebrate the tenth anniversary of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their address on file is up to date. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play...
Old Timers Day Starts with Bingo on Sept. 30 and Activities All Day Saturday Oct. 1
Food and craft vendors all day, Free Petting Zoo, Free Kids games, Free Cake walk, Free Ice Cream eating contest, Free Digital Scavenger hunt, Free pumpkin bounce house and the 1st ever Duck Hunt presented by 93.9 The Duck. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and...
Deputy Involved Shooting in Grundy County
At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday night. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0