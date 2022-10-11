ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TWRA Grants for Aquatic Stream Clean-ups

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state including:. Tennessee Bass Nation Conservation/Youth Fishing: Tim’s Ford, Normandy, and Percy Priest lakes; located...
TENNESSEE STATE
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported

Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
TENNESSEE STATE
Local Students Receive Scholarships

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Soldiers and Airmen to help with Hurricane Recovery

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General has announced that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard. This is being done to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Suicide Prevention Month in TN: ‘You Are Not Alone’

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to spotlight this issue in Tennessee and across the country. Almost 1,300 Tennesseeans took their own lives in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s almost 18 people per 100,000 residents – and of course, every suicide affects friends and family members as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
National Hunting and Fishing Day is this Saturday

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2022 National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennesseans Encouraged to Register to Vote

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their address on file is up to date. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deputy Involved Shooting in Grundy County

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday night. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
