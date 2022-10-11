Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
u.today
Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef
David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
coinjournal.net
HBAR up by 9% today after Tejouri launched on the Hedera blockchain
HBAR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. HBAR, the native coin of the Hedera blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the past few hours. It has added more than 9% to its value today and could rally higher over the next few hours.
bitcoinist.com
Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments
Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
thecoinrise.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
Benzinga
169,000 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $217,669,232 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x89086bd84d27af8147698a9fe5bf5ac510764480. $217 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x18709e89bd403f470088abdacebe86cc60dda12e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
coingeek.com
Blacklist Manager: An innovation software solution to help retrieve stolen or lost digital assets
ZUG, SWITZERLAND 05 October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has launched a software tool allowing miners to freeze digital assets on the BSV blockchain once a court order or equivalent documentation is secured. This tool makes it possible to freeze digital assets directly – rather than just at a wallet level.
boundingintocrypto.com
Ripple CEO Anticipates Answer in SEC Lawsuit Over XRP in the First Half of 2023 – Regulation Bitcoin News
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says he thinks “we’ll have an answer in the first half of next year” in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit over xrp. Maintaining that xrp is not a security, the executive stressed that the case “is about the whole industry” and “Everyone acknowledges how important this is.”
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Cosmos, and Big Eyes Coin – 3 Tokens to Watch Out for during the Crypto Collapse
The crypto collapse started in February 2022 because major world events rocked large economies and enabled inflation. The collapse has led to prolonged bearish waves throughout the cryptocurrency market, affecting many coins and their cryptocurrency prices. In the midst of it all, Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), and the new project...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Whales Suddenly Move Over $200,000,000 in Crypto As Markets Consolidate
Two large Polygon (MATIC) whales are moving gigantic troves of MATIC this week as the crypto markets consolidate. On Monday, an unknown wallet transferred 55 million MATIC worth more than $45.3 million to another unknown wallet, according to the crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, later in the day, a third...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor
At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
ihodl.com
OpenSea Now Lists NFTs on Avalanche
OpenSea, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is now supporting digital collectibles minted on Avalanche, a layer-1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain. In an interview with TechCrunch, Shiva Rajaraman, VP of product at OpenSea, said that with the integration the marketplace wanted to stick to its vision where the future of Web3 is multichain.
blockchain.news
Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France
To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
