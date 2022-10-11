Boil Water Notice lifted for the majority of Lee County Utilities service area; Town & River, North Trail RV, and Siesta Isles should continue to boil water

The Village of Estero will be holding an election on March 7, 2023, for Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 7 where three of the four current Councilmembers will be termed out. The Village is asking residents from these districts to consider becoming a candidate for a four-year term Council position. To qualify, a candidate must have lived in the district they wish to represent for a minimum of one year.

ESTERO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO