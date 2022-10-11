Boil Water Notice lifted for the majority of Lee County Utilities service area; Town & River, North Trail RV, and Siesta Isles should continue to boil water

Read full article on original website
Estero Community Church offering list of available disaster resources
Estero Community Church is located at 21115 Design Parc Lane, across from the entrance to Estero Community Park. The food, water and tarp distribution at Estero High School is no longer available. We have 1 tarp and several food packages available at the church. We also have some cleaning supplies and potable water.
Hurricane Ian disaster resources available to residents from FEMA
This Hurricane Ian Recovery Fact Sheet contains valuable information regarding documenting ownership and occupancy, Operation Blue Roof, and the importance of applying for a Small Business Administration Disaster Loan. Here is FEMA’s website which will aid residents in seeking sheltering and housing assistance, home repair/replacement, eligibility criteria for FEMA assistance...
Village Council election coming in March: candidates need to file paperwork soon
The Village of Estero will be holding an election on March 7, 2023, for Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 7 where three of the four current Councilmembers will be termed out. The Village is asking residents from these districts to consider becoming a candidate for a four-year term Council position. To qualify, a candidate must have lived in the district they wish to represent for a minimum of one year.
Hurricane Ian’s impact among topics for Council on October 19, 2022
Council will start their meeting at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, with presentations relating to Hurricane Ian’s impact and the community’s response by Village Manager Steve Sarkozy, Lizbeth Benacquisto, Sarah Owen, and George Zaluki. There will be a first reading of ordinances pertaining to flood hazard reduction standards, Coconut Trace,...
