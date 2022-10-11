Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic congestion on San Bernardo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police officers are reporting heavy traffic at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Traffic is backed up near the Walmart store. Laredo Police have officers directing traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is arrested. Laredo Police arrested Roel Nuñez, 43 on Friday morning. Back in September, a fight was reported on the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab...
kgns.tv
Mexican National found injured in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was found in the brush in central Laredo. The incident happened at around 9 a.m. when a Laredo resident who lives in the Chacon area discovered a man who was alone and in pain.
kgns.tv
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed. On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing man on San Agustin Ave.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Roel Nuñez in the case. The incident was reported on Sept. 26 at the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue for a fight in...
kgns.tv
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
kgns.tv
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
news4sanantonio.com
Border Patrol K-9 discovers over a dozen migrants locked in grain hopper railcar
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents say K9 Timmy stopped a smuggling attempt after finding 13 migrants sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas. On October 10, K9 Timmy and his handler were inspecting an eastbound train, when K9 Timmy found a total of 13...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a calm Wednesday afternoon at a Laredo mall turned into a spectacle for many shoppers. According to shoppers who were at the mall, several FBI agents were seen at Mall Del Norte walking in and out of one of the businesses.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man on the run from the law. Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Jose Guillermo Molina III who is wanted on two charges. One for engaging in organized criminal activity and the other for robbery. His...
kgns.tv
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents working along the riverbanks discovered a body. The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old migrant who drowned while trying to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande. He was found to the north of Nuevo Laredo near to the Jefferson...
kgns.tv
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
kgns.tv
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
kgns.tv
Hot Now, Cool Later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front is stalling out, dissipating to our north. A shallow layer of more humid gulf air will return late tonight, perhaps bringing some low stratus clouds in the morning, cumulus clouds in the afternoon. A large, much cooler airmass will move south from Canada across the Great Plains this weekend, and will move through our area during Monday. This will bring much cooler air beginning Monday afternoon, and will be accompanied and followed by showers Monday into Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization. Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo. According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to...
Comments / 1