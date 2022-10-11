ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Party

psychologytoday.com

Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.

Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
Tracey Folly

I asked my real estate agent not to visit me at work: he showed up anyway

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I married young. So when we bought our first house, we were only in our early twenties. I was twenty-four, and my husband was twenty-two when we received the keys to our first home. It was a starter home, but it was ours. It needed some work, but we didn’t care. We were just happy to be homeowners.
Ricky

Japanese man makes a living by getting paid to do nothing

Shoji Morimoto is a 38-year-old Japanese man who achieved his dream job of doing nothing. He helps people battle their loneliness by offering to accompany them in exchange for a payment of $71.20. Before getting into this job, he was a worker in a publishing company. He got the idea of doing this job after repeatedly getting criticized for not doing anything during his previous job in the publishing company.
NewsBreak
GOBankingRates

How Much Extra Does Eating Out Really Cost?

By the end of 2021, the cost of eating out was rising faster than at any time since 1982 — and restaurants have only gotten more expensive since then. See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. In the most recent Consumer Price Index report,...
