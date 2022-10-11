ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allrecipes.com

Tarragon-Mustard Sauce for Salmon

Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in white wine, scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Allow wine to evaporate, then slowly add half and half, tarragon, and Dijon mustard while stirring. Lower the heat and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce reaches desired consistency, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
The Daily South

Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Taste Of Home

How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake

Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
Allrecipes.com

How to Make Chick-fil-A Sandwiches at Home

Hitting the Chick-fil-A drive-thru is a luxury for some. You just can't beat a crispy chicken sandwich that's tangy, savory, and slightly sweet — it checks all the taste bud boxes. But, like our parents always told us when we asked to go to a fast-food restaurant, we have...
Gin Lee

Onion burgers with steak seasoning

Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
Bon Appétit

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter

If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dulce De Leche Mousse Cake

Banana dulce de leche mousse cake is one of my favorite desserts because it is very easy to prepare and so rich, creamy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Lightly grease the edges of a 9-inch spring form pan with cooking spray, then wiping gently with a paper towel. Grind...
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
12tomatoes.com

Caramel Cream Cheese Bread

Fall baking has arrived in full force and really I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s been one hot summer and I’ve barely wanted to turn on my oven for the last few months. I’m welcoming the cooler temps with open arms and a hefty stack of recipes I can’t wait to try out. A recipe at the top of my list was this caramel cream cheese bread and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
