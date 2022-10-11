ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Reports: Davante Adams facing discipline for pushing photographer

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wx5aW_0iUoK9Ab00
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).

"The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges," the KCPD said in its report.

Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel at the end of the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs when he encountered a man carrying equipment. Adams pushed the man forcefully. He fell backward onto the ground.

Adams, 29, is facing a fine or possible suspension from the league, per the reports. He apologized twice -- talking to reporters afterward and later on social media.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed after the game," Adams posted to Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront (sic) of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately."

The Raiders had one final shot on fourth-and-1 with 46 seconds left but quarterback Derek Carr's pass fell incomplete when Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided while running their patterns. Adams seemed to have a catch on the play before, but it was overruled by the replay official. The Raiders lost the game, 30-29.

According to the police report, the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening."

Adams had touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards Monday night, finishing with three receptions for 124 yards.

The Raiders fell to 1-4 with the loss.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after shove

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a credentialed photographer to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City. The charge was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. The man who was pushed, identified as Ryan Zebley, filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department and went to the hospital for treatment. Kansas City police called it an "intentional, overt act" that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel at the end of the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs when he encountered a man carrying photography equipment. Adams pushed the man forcefully. The photographer fell backward onto the ground. Adams, 29, is facing a fine or possible suspension from the league, per reports. He apologized twice -- talking to reporters afterward and later on social media. "Sorry to the guy I pushed after the game," Adams posted to Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront (sic) of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately." Asked on Tuesday about the incident, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, "I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being. As a person, he's a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person. I don't think there was any intent behind it on his part. "But whatever (the NFL) asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see (situation in terms of discipline) at this point." The Raiders had one final shot on fourth-and-1 with 46 seconds left but quarterback Derek Carr's pass fell incomplete when Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided while running their patterns. Adams seemed to have a catch on the play before, but it was overruled by the replay official. According to the police report, the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police." Adams had touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards Monday night, finishing with three receptions for 124 yards. The Raiders fell to 1-4 with the loss. --Field Level Media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing the passer because Jones landed on Carr with his full body weight. The ball also came loose on the play, meaning the play was still active. "The Kansas City defender executes his rush plan in his effort to sack the quarterback," Fewell said in the video. "He lands with his full body weight on the drive to the ground. A quarterback in the pocket, in a passing posture, gets full protection until he can defend himself. This was a properly called foul for roughing the passer." Jones and the Chiefs have been vocal in their criticism of the decision. "I'm not saying the ref is wrong, but I'm just saying those situations can affect the game tremendously," Jones said. "Especially in the playoffs, a critical situation like that, a game-changing play, it can affect the whole (expletive) game. Excuse my language, but we just have to take initiative as a league and see what we can do better." The play garnered extra attention in part because it came one day after Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was whistled for roughing the passer while sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Jarrett wrapped up Brady by the waist and tossed him to the ground. The penalty hurt the Falcons' chances of mounting a comeback, as they ultimately lost 21-15. --Field Level Media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Washington (1-4) appears content to play Wentz on Thursday and have him enjoy time off before the team returns to game action against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23. Taylor Heinicke is the backup quarterback. Wentz reportedly sustained the injury during a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns before throwing an interception on the final play of the game. He came under fire this week after Commanders head coach Ron Rivera labeled the quarterback position as the reason the franchise isn't contending with the others in the NFC East this season. Wentz, 29, has thrown for 1,390 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 150 touchdowns and 63 picks in 90 career games with the Eagles (2016-20), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Commanders since being selected by Philadelphia with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Exponent

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness...
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler, who revived what had been a dormant rushing attack. The Chargers entered last week with an NFL-worst 64.5 rushing yards per game. They changed all that when Ekeler rushed for a career-best 173 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), while Los Angeles had 238 yards total on the ground. It was the team's most in a game since 2018. Out of the basement rushing-wise, the Chargers moved up 10 spots, now at 99.2 yards per game. "It wasn't anything crazy that we changed schematically," said Ekeler, who was running behind an offensive line that was without Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater (biceps). "I think it was just we were starting to attack the weakness of their defense, which we felt like was in their interior. We were able to get those guys up front moving people." The adjusted line included rookie Jamaree Salyer, who earned rave reviews. "It's been a team effort," coach Brandon Staley said. "It starts with that premise. It takes a team effort to play like that. It's not just the O-line. It's their coaches. It's the skill players around them. It's the protection plan, the run-game plan." The Broncos' offense could use a premise at this point. New quarterback Russell Wilson has not been the savior Denver was looking for, with the Broncos' 12-9 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday earning mockery and scorn for offensive ineptitude from both teams. Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett remained at Wilson's locker long after the game had ended, forming their own private support group. "Let's face it, the offense has had too many negative plays," Hackett said this week. "Just too many things that have put us in rough positions. "For the offense, we just have to put those basic things together and not have those things that are self-inflicted. Once we do that, I think it's going to be a good football team." Despite a partially torn right lat that required a recent injection, Wilson is expected to play Monday as the Broncos use a 10-day window between games to their advantage. Denver guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) was one of 12 limited participants in practice but is expected to play. Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck, ribs), a former Charger, also was limited. "One thing I know about myself is I'm going to respond," Wilson said after last week's defeat. "I don't know any other way. I always believe in myself. I always believe in this team. I believe in what we can do. I believe in what I can do." After missing the last four games, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, as were kicker Dustin Hopkins (quad) and tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee). --Field Level Media.
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Exponent

Bengals, Saints in pursuit of .500 in Bayou battle

The last time Joe Burrow played in the Superdome, he was leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. He will have fond memories of his time with the Tigers and many in the stands will have fond memories of it as well. But on Sunday, Burrow will be a visitor in his adopted state as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals against the New Orleans Saints. "It's a place that a lot of good memories were made," Burrow said. "But it's a business trip. We're going in to win a game." The Bengals (2-3) have struggled thus far to regain the form that brought them to the Super Bowl last season. After losing its first two games, Cincinnati seemed to be turning things around with a two-game winning streak and was on the verge of winning at Baltimore last Sunday night. However, Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory. All three of the Bengals' losses have come on a field goal on the final play of the game. The offense has not been as productive through five games this season as it was at the end of 17 games last season. It has dropped from No. 13 to No. 22 in total offense, from No. 7 to No. 12 in passing offense and from No. 7 to No. 16 in scoring. "Every game we've put together some really good drives, some really good spots, some really good quarters, halves," Burrow said. "We just have put it all together for an entire game." Tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) missed practice Wednesday. New Orleans put together a complete offensive game for the first time this season in a 39-32 home victory against Seattle that ended a three-game losing streak last Sunday. Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston has missed the last two games because of back and ankle injuries and has been replaced by Andy Dalton, who started 133 games for Cincinnati from 2011-19. Winston was limited in practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns and threw for another on his only pass of the season against the Seahawks. Hill, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after finishing with a career-high 112 rushing yards, will continue to supplement either Dalton or Winston while also contributing as a tight end and special teams leader. "This thing is just evolving and we'll just see where we go," Hill said of his role. "It's a fluid deal." Whoever plays quarterback for the Saints might be working with a short-handed cast of receivers. Michael Thomas (foot) has missed the last two games, Jarvis Landry (ankle) missed last week's contest and rookie Chris Olave suffered a concussion while making a touchdown catch against Seattle. All three missed practice Wednesday. Despite the offense's productivity last week, the Saints still turned the ball over twice. They have the worst turnover margin in the NFL (minus-eight). "I would say in there was a black eye offensively it would be that we turned the ball over twice," New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said. "We still did enough things to overcome those things and Alvin Kamara brought a lot of energy and a lot of explosiveness to the offensive unit this week." --Field Level Media.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Exponent

NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday to rest his ailing thumb. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't interested in sounding the alarm, however. "I don't think we have much concern as far as gameday," LaFleur said of Rodgers' availability for Green Bay's game against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt during the last play of the game in the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing this week. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Quarterback Jordan Love would get the start should Rodgers sit out against the Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to mask the issues within his organization. Rivera's blow-up also came at the end of a week in which he felt compelled to apologize to Wentz about his own comment about why the Commanders were 1-4. "Everyone keeps on saying I wanted nothing to do with Carson," Rivera said Thursday, denying it with a profanity. "I'm the (expletive deleted) guy that pulled out the sheets of paper and looked at the analytics and watched the tape in freaking Indianapolis, OK? And that's what pisses me off. The young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time." A source told ESPN that the trade for Wentz was "100 percent a Dan move," which also would be problematic given that Snyder made an agreement with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to hand over operational control of the team to his wife, Tanya. Rivera has said all along that he brought the idea of the trade to ownership. Earlier this week, Rivera apologized to Wentz after suggesting the quarterback was the reason the team wasn't leading the NFC East this season. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday. "In fact, I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction, and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of." --Field Level Media.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a fourth-and-goal completion to Darnell Mooney was inches short of the goal line in the closing seconds. Washington (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak while Chicago (2-4) lost its third in a row. The game pivoted in the Commanders' favor midway through the fourth quarter, as Chicago's Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt return and Washington recovered the ball at the Chicago 6-yard line. Washington entered the week with just one takeaway through its first five games but forced a pair of turnovers on Thursday. The other: a Jonathan Allen interception of Fields at the Washington 5-yard line late in the first quarter. Fields was 14 of 27 for 190 yards with a touchdown and the pick while rushing for 88 yards on 12 carries. Fields connected with Dante Petts for a 40-yard touchdown with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter to punctuate a nine-play, 94-yard drive and give the Bears a 7-3 lead. Washington responded with a 28-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 65-yard drive, pulling within 7-6 with 14:51 left in the game. Chicago punted on its ensuing possession before Washington followed suit. The gaffe from Jones Jr. set the stage for the Commanders' running game. Robinson led the way with 60 yards on 17 carries, while Antonio Gibson rushed for 35 yards on five carries. Caron Wentz was 12-for-22 passing for 99 yards. The Bears outgained the Commanders 392-214 behind 238 yards on the ground. Khalil Herbert rushed for 75 yards, with David Montgomery adding 67. The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first quarter before the Commanders opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal from Slye with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. --Field Level Media.
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

Bills, Josh Allen reunite with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills return to the scene of a painful playoff loss when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Bills seemingly were en route to an AFC Divisional round victory when they went ahead with 13 seconds left in regulation this past January, but the Chiefs tied the contest with a field goal and eventually won 42-36 in overtime on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard scoring pass to Travis Kelce. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said the heartbreaking loss serves as an educational experience. "I think just overall, you learn a lot through your experience, whether it's positive or negative, and you can use it as you move forward as a person individually, as a team in this case," McDermott told reporters on Wednesday. "I think when you're in those games, just being in those games to begin with is a great educator for us as coaches, players and our football team." The Chiefs (4-1) and Bills (4-1) are tied for best record in the AFC. This will be the fifth meeting in the past two-plus seasons, with the teams splitting two regular-season contests and Kansas City winning a pair of playoff games. The contest also arguably pits the top two quarterbacks in the NFL in Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen. Mahomes leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes while throwing for 1,398 yards and two interceptions. He threw four touchdown passes to Kelce in Monday night's 30-29 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It marks the 15th time he has thrown four or more scoring passes in a regular-season game. Kelce's scoring receptions were topped by just one tight end in NFL history. Kellen Winslow of the famed "Air Coryell" San Diego Chargers caught five against the then-Oakland Raiders in 1981. "Being down by 17, nobody cracked, and you didn't see doubt in anybody's eyes. All it did was build the beast, make us rally together and fight for each other," Kelce said of the comeback victory. "We know we can play some good football when we have that kind of mentality." Allen leads the NFL with 1,651 passing yards, including a career-high 424 yards in last Sunday's 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw four touchdowns, all in the first half, to raise his season count to 14 against four interceptions. He is no longer interested in hearing anything about the game that got away nine months ago. "We moved on. We're ready to focus on this week," Allen said. "I know everybody in the media will make a big deal out of it but as players, it really is just our next game on the schedule. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year." The two stars have a friendly relationship despite all the recent clashes. "When you go up against the other great quarterback in the league, you always want to win, you always want to compete," Mahomes said on Wednesday. "Josh is a great guy. He's a great quarterback, physically talented. He can throw, he can run, he can do it all. "When we're on the football field, we're competing against each other and we want to beat each other's teams. I have a ton of respect for him and the player and person that he is." Both teams have won two straight games since dropping games in Week 3 -- Kansas City lost 20-17 to the host Indianapolis Colts while the Bills fell 21-19 to the host Miami Dolphins. Buffalo listed defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) as a full practice participant on Wednesday for the initial time since he was injured in Week 1. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) also was a full-go after missing the Pittsburgh game. Missing the workout for injury reasons were running back Taiwan Jones (knee) and receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle). Kansas City safety Bryan Cook (concussion), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) and cornerbacks Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and Chris Lammons (hip) missed practice Wednesday. --Field Level Media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Network#Espn#Assault Unit#Kcpd
The Exponent

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return from IR. Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones was designated to return from injured reserve two days after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. Following a minimum of four games missed, a player designated for return has 21 days to be activated or must remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Jones has been on injured reserve since Sept. 1 with a shoulder injury. He joined the Browns via trade on Monday. The Browns will send the Falcons a sixth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the 27-year-old Jones and a seventh-round 2024 draft selection. The Browns have a hole in the middle of their defense after Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury on Sept. 22. Jones spent the past six seasons with Atlanta, who drafted him in the second round in 2016. In 85 career games (83 starts), Jones has recorded 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and five touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. In other moves Wednesday, the Browns waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and signed tight end Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Graham appeared in four games this season. Forristall cleared waivers after being let go on Monday, when Cleveland also parted with quarterback Josh Rosen. --Field Level Media.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've been told is that he can go out and throw and do some individual work today," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "When talking about this week and playing, I don't see him being active. ... I can say with certainty that he's not going to be playing this Sunday." As for a timeline for Tagovailoa's return, McDaniel said "those types of decisions aren't in the immediate future." With Teddy Bridgewater also in concussion protocol, McDaniel said Skylar Thompson is on track to start for the Dolphins (3-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (4-1). Thompson, 25, completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception in relief of Bridgewater in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. Reid Sinnett would be promoted from the practice squad should Bridgewater remain unavailable. NFL Network reported Wednesday morning the move involving Tagovailoa not a progression toward returning to play, for which there is "no timeline" established. Per the report, Tagovailoa consulted at least "four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist," since the Sept. 29 injury forced him out of the loss to the Bengals. The Dolphins set off a firestorm when Tagovailoa was allowed back in the game in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return to that game was fired by the NFL Players Association. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said last Friday that Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field four days after the Bills' game on a Thursday night against the Bengals. The 24-year-old quarterback hit his head on the turf while being sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa remained on the turf for roughly 12 minutes before he was carted off the field on a stretcher and eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a concussion and neck injury. Tagovailoa has been at the team facility but was in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. --Field Level Media.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
The Exponent

Report: Giants P Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London over a passport issue, NFL Network reported. The Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, winning 27-22. And when they departed, they left without Gillan. A native of Scotland, the 25-year-old Gillan came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, moving to Maryland in 2013 when his father was stationed there as a member of the Royal Air Force. His visa never was updated to a work visa, apparently. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three with the Cleveland Browns. On the season, he has punted 21 times for 1,070 yards -- an average of 51.0, good for fourth in the NFL. The Giants (4-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday. --Field Level Media.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Exponent

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) returns to practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice Thursday, participating in drills with tape wrapped around his right thumb. Rodgers missed practice Wednesday due to the injury sustained on a Hail Mary pass during the last play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at London on Sunday. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Jordan Love would get the start in Week 6 should Rodgers have to sit out against the visiting New York Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Former Packers TE Tyrone Davis dies at 50

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50, the club said Wednesday. The Packers said Davis, who played for the team from 1997-2002, died Oct. 2, citing an obituary posted on the website of Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va. He reportedly died from an undisclosed illness. The obituary listed that Davis' funeral would be held Oct. 8. Davis played eight NFL seasons, his first two for the New York Jets (1995-96) and the last six for the Packers. He had 71 receptions for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns in 69 games (27 starts) for Green Bay. Davis caught a career-best seven touchdown passes in 1998. Davis had two catches for 15 yards in six games as a reserve for the Jets. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Virginia in 1995. Davis had 103 receptions for 2,153 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons for the Cavaliers. --Field Level Media.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Thursday, a positive sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor did not play in the Week 5 victory against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL rushing champion sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season. He was held to 54 yards in the first meeting with the Jaguars, a 24-0 loss in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy