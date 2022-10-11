ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery

Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
