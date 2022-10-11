ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

MSNBC

Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course

Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
Christopher Steele
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
POTUS

