Read full article on original website
Related
Legal experts: Russia link to Trump documents means it's a matter of "when, not if" he is indicted
Former President Donald Trump sought to cut a deal with the National Archives to trade records he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago late last year for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. The exchange never...
Michael Cohen says the DOJ should look into whether Trump is keeping photocopies of classified documents
Michael Cohen is urging the DOJ to investigate if Trump kept photocopies of top-secret files. He speculated that Trump has more files out there that the DOJ hasn't found yet. Cohen accused Trump of using "Art of the Deal" tactics to trade these files for other documents. Michael Cohen, former...
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Washington Examiner
Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Donald Trump On Losing Supreme Court Case: ‘Why Didn’t We Make More Calls?’
“This is embarrassing,” the president told aides, according to Jan. 6 committee testimony. “I don't want people to know we lost.”
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
Lindsey Graham said Trump could 'kill 50' members of the GOP and 'it wouldn't matter': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump could "kill 50 on our side and it wouldn't matter." Graham's remarks were recorded in an upcoming book from two journalists, slated for release later this month. Trump in January 2016 said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and "wouldn't lose any voters."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
George Conway weighed in on Trump's brimming docket of legal issues. He predicted that Trump would eventually be convicted, but would also cause "real pain" to the US. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him," Conway said. George Conway, a prominent lawyer...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”. In The Divider: Trump in the...
Slate
The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace
You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison
The late-night host tried to decipher the ex-president’s latest online rant.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
Comments / 0