Dubuque, IA

103.3 WJOD

Is the Mathias Ham House Haunted? Judge for Yourself

With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of things to scare you. For me, I'm scared of a few things but none of them are Halloween-related. I'm scared for the kind of world my grandkids will grow up in. And I'm scared of what crazy things Russian president Putin might do including using nuclear weapons.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Is Dubuque City Water Safe to Drink?

After a small water scare just over a month ago, residents may be asking themselves: Is Dubuque City water safe? The answer is YES! This release from the City of Dubuque (listed below) has a lot of technical info....but the bottom line is this: Dubuque's tap water continues to meet ALL federal and state standards for drinking water safety and customers may continue to drink tap water.
DUBUQUE, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
KCRG.com

DNR, Dubuque residents share concerns about potential train merger

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed merger between two railroad companies has people in and around Dubuque concerned about potential impacts. Janice Henwood has lived in the neighborhood near Massey Park for decades. “It’s God’s little green earth down here.”. There’s only one road to get to...
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
superhits106.com

Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque

A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza

It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive. Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
KWQC

Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
ROCK FALLS, IL
