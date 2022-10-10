Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
santabarbaraca.gov
Webinar Recordings Available for Castillo Undercrossing Planning Effort:
Public Works staff hosted an online webinar on October 6, and an in-person meeting on October 8, to receive community feedback about the Castillo Street Undercrossing Bicycle and Pedestrian Facility Improvements planning effort. Staff presented the project design concepts for improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities near the Castillo Street Undercrossing.
santabarbaraca.gov
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Secures Grant Funding To Move Forward With Restoration
The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara's oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
santabarbaraca.gov
VIP Program Seeks Applicants
The Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is accepting applications for interested community members wanting to volunteer their time. Our current VIPs have different professional experiences, strong character, and a dedication to public service. Learn how to get involved here.
santabarbaraca.gov
CONSTRUCTION NOTICE - Wastewater Main Rehabilitation FY22 Project
The City is rehabilitating aging sewer pipe infrastructure throughout the City. The week of October 10th contractors will work from street manholes using trenchless methods to line sewer mains on La Marina Drive, West Islay Street, Laguna Street, and West De La Guerra Street. Any odors generated are safe and non-toxic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santabarbaraca.gov
Trunk-or-Treat Returns October 28
Join Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, SBPAL, and the Santa Barbara Youth Council for our free Trunk-or-Treat event! Families are invited to wear costumes, collect candy, and vote for their favorite decorated trunk. Local businesses and organizations looking to participate in this year’s event must submit their vendor registration form by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17. Find more details at SBPAL.org/Trunk-Or-Treat.
santabarbaraca.gov
Realignment of Modoc Road Multiuse Path
Beginning on October 17, the City will begin realigning the roadway in preparation of the construction of the multiuse path south of Modoc Road connecting the City’s portion to Santa Barbara County’s Multiuse Path. This realigning project may cause traffic delays daily between Calle De Los Amigos and Via Senda from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 17-21.
santabarbaraca.gov
Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15
Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
Comments / 0