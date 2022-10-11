ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Nash not sure Seth Curry will play Nets opener: 'We'll see'

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash gave an update on the status of sharpshooter Seth Curry, who has been dealing with an ankle issue.

Amid the franchise’s preseason struggles, Steve Nash said Tuesday that he can’t commit to locking Curry in the opening night lineup, according to Nets insider Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News.

The team misses the consistency from behind the arc that Seth Curry brings to the floor. In ESPN’s NBARank, Curry ranked 96th out the top 100 players in the league.

Curry suffered an ankle injury earlier this year, which required arthroscopic surgery.

