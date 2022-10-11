ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL odds: Broncos are 5.5-point underdogs vs. Chargers this week

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HVvX_0iUo75mH00

The Denver Broncos (2-3) are considered 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) in Week 6, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored between the two teams on Monday Night Football has been set at 45.5.

Last week, the Broncos were considered 3.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver lost by three points. The Chargers were considered 2.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles won by two points.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Chargers 70-54-1, and Denver has won four of its last six against Los Angeles.

Monday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Week 6, Jaguars vs. Colts

Fortunes have changed a bit for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-0, in Week 2. After capping September with another blowout win, the Jaguars opened October with back-to-back ugly losses. Trevor Lawrence is struggling with turnovers, the Jaguars defense isn’t stopping the run well, and the coaching staff has inexplicably abandoned the run at the worst times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Underdogs#Colts#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#Nj
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots list seven inactives, including QB Mac Jones

“Zappe-mania” will be running wild for at least another week. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walked out onto the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the team’s road game against the Cleveland Browns. But he never went through the normal warmups, which was an early indication that he wouldn’t be ready to play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars vs. Colts: Inactive players in Week 6 AFC South matchup

There wasn’t much surprise on the inactive lists released by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts ahead of a Week 6 matchup. On Saturday, the Jaguars downgraded wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi to out. The team’s three questionable players — defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — are all set to play Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 win over the Panthers last week to improve to 3-2 on the season with Jimmy Garrapolo at the helm. Meanwhile, the Falcons come into this game at 2-3 after a loss to the Bucs last week.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy