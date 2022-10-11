ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
Stephen Curry
Letitia Wright
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon teen dies days after incident at Davis Homes

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is now dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident at Davis Homes on Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Johntavious Solomon has died from injuries he suffered after fleeing from deputies. It was reported on Wednesday that...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin community reacts to recent killing

Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
MACON, GA

