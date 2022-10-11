Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
'Fight Cancer in All Colors' 5k held in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were out on Saturday morning in Milledgeville, you may have seen pink balloons floating across the sky. The "Fight Cancer in All Colors" 5k was held at 9 a.m. at the Baldwin County Track/Soccer field, and was open to all members of the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Peach knocks off Mary Persons, Perry dominates in win over Baldwin
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 9. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Jones County, Peach County and Perry all grabbing wins in big region showdowns. Game of the Week:
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
Snake removed from Georgia hotel pool, deputies say
A snake spotted at a Bibb County hotel pool has been captured and released into a wooded area, deputies told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page to share photos of the 6-foot Eastern rat...
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
Macon-Bibb asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over elections supervisor selection
MACON, Ga. — A legal showdown over who has the authority to select the next Macon-Bibb County elections supervisor candidate appears to be at a standstill less than a month before the November election. This week, attorneys for Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners asked a judge to dismiss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Macon teen dies days after incident at Davis Homes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is now dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident at Davis Homes on Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Johntavious Solomon has died from injuries he suffered after fleeing from deputies. It was reported on Wednesday that...
wgxa.tv
Dublin community reacts to recent killing
Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
Meet the candidates: Macon Water Authority District 2 race heats up ahead of November election
MACON, Ga. — Election day is less than four weeks away, and we're watching races all over the state. One of them is close to home in downtown Macon: the race for Macon Water Authority District 2. We caught up with several candidates to give you a clearer picture of the race.
Woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road...
Comments / 0