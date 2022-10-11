Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Touching Stepdaughter During Online Class: Cops

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insideedition.com
Grandfather Charged With Child Neglect After Allegedly Leaving Toddler in Hot Rental Car
A Florida grandfather has been charged with child neglect for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old granddaughter in a hot car at an airport car rental site, authorities said. David Towner, 62, was released Tuesday on bail and ordered to have no contact with his grandchild, according to online court records. Volusia...
insideedition.com
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
insideedition.com
‘That’s Not My Dad’ Says Child After Florida Deputy Stops Allegedly Stolen Car
A sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a man flagged him down on the street claiming his vehicle, with his 2 children inside, had been stolen. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found the vehicle immediately and pulled it over. That’s when he confronted the suspect. Bodycam shows the children were in the front seat and eager to be reunited with their dad. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Raleigh shooting – live: Suspect, 15, shot two victims in neighbourhood and five more on hiking trail
Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Law enforcement officials identified the victims of the shooting on Friday. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, whom police only described as a white, 15-year-old male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after evading capture for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideedition.com
California Man Charged With Kidnapping and Killing Family, Including 8-Month-Old Baby, Pleads Not Guilty
A California man charged with kidnapping and killing an 8-month old, her parents and her uncle, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him, which include arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The murder charges carry special circumstances, which allege that the slayings took place during the commission of a kidnapping and were part of multiple killings in the same case.
insideedition.com
Florida Sheriff Lambasts 2 Fathers Who Allegedly Shot Each Other's Daughters During Road Rage Incident
A Florida sheriff is lambasting two motorists who allegedly shot at each other during a road rage incident, striking each of their daughters who were also in their cars, according to police. “When I first heard about it happening, I thought of the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber,'” Nassau County Sheriff...
insideedition.com
Defendant in Waukesha Parade Massacre Takes Shirt Off in Court, Requests to Represent Himself
There was courtroom drama as a defendant took his shirt off in front of a Wisconsin judge recently. Darrell Brooks is standing trial for allegedly driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, killing 6 people and wounding 62 others, said prosecutors. Now, at his request,...
insideedition.com
Former Texas Cop James Brennand Charged After Shooting 17-Year-Old at McDonald's
A former San Antonio police officer was charged with a first-degree felony for shooting a 17-year-old sitting in a McDonald’s parking lot. The Bexar County District Attorney says, “James Brennand was booked on two warrants for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a first-degree felony.” Brennand’s bond was set at $200,000. The teenager’s family said in a statement that “He is still unconscious and is on life support.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Every Computer Stolen or Smashed in California Special Education Classroom
A special education classroom was ransacked, leaving a teacher and his students devastated. This happened at Mulholland Middle School in Lake Balboa, California. Thieves broke into the classroom stealing electronics, and trashing everything that was left over. The theft and vandalism has been reported to authorities, and the school says it will install security cameras. A GoFundMe is raising money to restore the special education classroom to its former level of coziness.
Florida Fentanyl Dealer Gets 20 Years In Prison After His Product Kills A Man
A Florida fentanyl dealer whose product killed a man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison for the distribution of a controlled substance. On April 15, 2021, Donte McCray met with another man at a 7-11 convenience store in Lake Worth, Fla.,
insideedition.com
Waukesha Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Cross-Examines Witness
Darrell Brooks is standing trial as prosecutors say he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin last year. The tragedy killed six people and wounded 62 others. At his request, a judge allowed Brooks to represent himself at his trial in which he's charged with six counts of intentional homicide. During the trial, he took off his shirt and even waved an “objection sign.” Witness Alyssa Gajewski broke down on the stand as she was cross-examination by him.
Comments / 0