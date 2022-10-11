Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Touching Stepdaughter During Online Class: Cops

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Law enforcement officials identified the victims of the shooting on Friday. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, whom police only described as a white, 15-year-old male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after evading capture for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 38 MINUTES AGO