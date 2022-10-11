ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

L'Eggo My Egg Nog: Frozen-Waffle Maker Launches a Holiday Liqueur

Eggo, the frozen-waffle brand that got a popularity boost from Stranger Things, wants to get grown-ups into the holiday spirit with a boozy drink. The brand invites the 21-and-over crowd to relax, kick back and enjoy their breakfast -- or nightcap -- with a side of spiked egg nog. On...
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
Thrillist

Here's How to Get Free Halloween Candy from DoorDash This Week

Between now and October 17, DoorDash customers will have the chance to win Halloween candy, pet costumes, decor, and other prizes delivered to their door. To have a chance to win, you'll need to do a few simple things. Head to DoorDash's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and respond to the Nostalgia social post that DoorDash made. Share your Halloween memory in the comments and use the hashtags #neighborhoodNostalgia and #sweepstakes in the comment.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
Thrillist

You Won't Find Black Friday Sales at REI This Year or Ever

REI claims it is quitting Black Friday the way millennials quit JNCO jeans in the 90s. Permanently. Probably. REI has kept out of the Black Friday frenzy for the last seven years, opting to give employees the day after Thanksgiving off. It has now announced that it will annually close all of its business, including 178 stores, distribution locations, headquarters, and call centers. It will "instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside," it said in an announcement. The day off will becoming an "ongoing, permanent, employee benefit."
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
The Kitchn

Banana Pudding Cookies

The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Architectural Digest

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy

Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
InsideHook

You’ll Never Taste a Bourbon Exactly Like This Again

When you talk to a distiller about whiskey, you’ll hear all about barrel types, climate, terroir and mashbills and how each of those elements affects what ends up in your glass. Less discussed, but equally important: Where those barrels aging your whiskey are stored. At Russell’s Reserve — the...
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Make Money in One Day

There's no shortage of tutorials on how to launch the next great side hustle: drive for Uber, become a freelance writer, start your own blog. The list goes on. But the standard side gigs all take a...
Mashed

Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe

When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Fast Company

This coffee robot is a one-touch espresso maker for both snobs and slobs

On a recent Tuesday morning in New York, Sahand Dilmaghani was drinking an iced latte macchiato—foamed milk topped with a double shot of espresso over a handful of ice cubes. Going for what Dilmaghani says is “a drier, frappe vibe,” the milk was frothed with extra aeration. Poured into an elegant clear glass he showed off on a video call, it was the kind of drink one would find in a hip café, with single-origin beans, minimalist furnishings, and unexpectedly high prices.
Thrillist

Here's How to Book an Entire European Vacation with Travel Points

Earlier this week, Delta linked its own rewards program with Starbucks so travelers and coffee drinkers alike can earn double points. Now, JetBlue has news on its own loyalty membership—and it'll get you a lot more than a Venti iced coffee. TrueBlue members can now use their points to...
