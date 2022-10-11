NBA Twitter reacts to Tyrese Maxey having big performance vs. Cavs

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the host Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-97, on Monday to improve to 3-0 in the preseason behind another big performance by Tyrese Maxey. The third-year guard scored 15 points in the first quarter on his way to 19 for the night in 25 minutes of play.

This is the third consecutive game Maxey has been a big spark on the offensive end. He scored 20 points in the preseason opener and 21 in the second preseason game. On Monday, he shot 3-for-3 from deep in the first quarter, setting a tone for Philadelphia.

As Maxey continues to grow as an offensive player, it appears he can at least be in the conversation for an All-Star berth in 2023. There will be a lot of competition, but his talent has been undeniable.

NBA Twitter reacted to Maxey’s performance on Monday night: