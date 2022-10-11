Alabama soccer continues to propel itself up in the rankings. The team is now a unanimous No. 2 in the three major collegiate soccer polls. The team is now 13-1-1 and is riding a nine game winning streak. The only time Alabama lost a match was on Aug. 21 when they fell to Miami on the road 0-1. Miami is 4-6-2 on the season.

