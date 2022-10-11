ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
Alabama Soccer Continues to Climb

Alabama soccer continues to propel itself up in the rankings. The team is now a unanimous No. 2 in the three major collegiate soccer polls. The team is now 13-1-1 and is riding a nine game winning streak. The only time Alabama lost a match was on Aug. 21 when they fell to Miami on the road 0-1. Miami is 4-6-2 on the season.
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

