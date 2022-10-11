Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee-Alabama football score predictions
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spread
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spreadLines courtesy SI Sportsbook No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7). Both teams can run the ball well, and ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Alabama vs. Tennessee schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming
Alabama vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Bomb Threat at Kyle Field Forces Aggies to Evacuate, Cancel Practice
The Texas A&M Aggies were forced to evacuate Kyle Field Thursday due to a bomb threat targeted at the stadium.
David Cutcliffe's offense by the numbers in Tennessee-Alabama series
The Tennessee-Alabama football series was first played in 1901. The Vols and Crimson Tide played to a 6-6 tie in Birmingham, Alabama. Tennessee’s first win in the series came in 1904, defeating Alabama, 5-0, in Birmingham. The Vols recorded a seven-game win streak against Alabama from 1995-2001, its longest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama Soccer Continues to Climb
Alabama soccer continues to propel itself up in the rankings. The team is now a unanimous No. 2 in the three major collegiate soccer polls. The team is now 13-1-1 and is riding a nine game winning streak. The only time Alabama lost a match was on Aug. 21 when they fell to Miami on the road 0-1. Miami is 4-6-2 on the season.
Josh Heupel's offense on pace for historic performance against Alabama
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Nick Saban has served as Alabama’s head coach since 2007. Following a 7-6 record...
Stanford Wins in Shutout, Ends UCLA Women's Soccer's Perfect Season
Coach Margueritte Aozasa lost in her return to Palo Alto, as the No. 1 Bruins were unable to find the back of the net in the eventual road loss.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0