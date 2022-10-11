Read full article on original website
Related
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call
An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’
Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?. Nothing, that's what....
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House Merge
In Sioux Falls two of our most popular destinations are coming together as one. However, they will remain at their current locations. Dakota News Now is reporting that the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. This merger is possible because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s New and Fabulous At Etc. Expo for Her This Year?
For 16 years the Etc Expo for Her has been a two-day, shopping getaway extravaganza, must-attend event!. Every year the Expo raises thousands of pounds of food for Feeding South Dakota. None of that is new. What is new is all of the seminars and all of the new vendors,...
#1 NDSU Plays Host to #2 SDSU Saturday in Historic Matchup
It's not often that you get matchups of #1 vs. #2 teams in College Football. It's rare enough that Saturday's game is in fact just the second ever regular season matchup of top two teams in FCS history. Not only is a great rivalry with a ton of history, but...
Sign Your Kids Up for Free Tickets With the Augie Kids Club
Are you looking for a fun, free way to get your kids involved in the Sioux Falls sports scene?. Well, Augustana is offering a great promotion for kids throughout the Sioux Empire with their 2022-2023 Kids Club. So what does the Kids Club get ya?. - FREE Admission to ALL...
Sioux Falls ‘Young Frankenstein” A Wildly Naughty Halloween Treat!
You never know what you're going to get when you take in a community theater production. That is part of the adventure. This adventure is one you should definitely go on, but you need to hurry, this is the last weekend!. I was lucky enough to be in the audience...
Augustana Football Celebrates 100th Anniversary During Viking Days
Homecoming is a special time in college football for both current players and alumni. This weekend Augustana University celebrates Viking Days hosting Wayne State on the 100th Anniversary. This NSIC matchup features two 5-1 team, both coming off wins. Kick-off at Kirkeby-Over Stadium is Saturday at 1:00 PM. The Viking's...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0