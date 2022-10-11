ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, police investigate after Davante Adams caught on video shoving photographer to ground

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHEim_0iUnpKTT00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was visibly upset as he left the field after a collision with fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow snuffed out a chance to win the game. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The photographer contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., just minutes after the game ended.

Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on Jordan Poole: ‘I was wrong’

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him and went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirmed to Nexstar’s WDAF Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions on Twitter .

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Mickey: Defense is not worried about Eagles

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys have their toughest test of the 2022 season on Sunday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Eagles are 5 and 0, the 4 and 1 Cowboys have played better football according to the game statistics. Helping Cowboys […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KLST/KSAN

Texas teenage murder victim identified

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Porch pirate sentenced to prison

A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, October 11, 2022. Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Escaped inmate added to Texas Ten Most Wanted List

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the Texas Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives list. This was announced at a press conference on Friday morning. Up to $7,500 in reward money is being offered for information leading to his capture – with the Texas […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
KLST/KSAN

Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar#Wdaf
KLST/KSAN

BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Winter is coming to San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that “winter is coming”! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

WATCH: Officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
KLST/KSAN

SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy