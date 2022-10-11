Prime Early Access Sale: prAna

prAna

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Select prAna men’s and women’s styles are on sale for Prime Early Access. PrAna is known for sustainability. The stylish and minimalist designs are also adventure-ready. You’ll be ready to hit the gym, trail, or mountain in any of this ultralight apparel. Find the top discounts on activewear below.

Women’s

prAna Women’s Electa Leggings prAna

prAna Women’s Electa Legging (Save 55%)

prAna Halle Pants II (Save 40%)

prAna Women’s Opal Dress (Save 20%)

Men’s

prAna Men’s Prospect Heights Crew prAna

prAna Men’s Super Mojo Short II (Save 50%)

prAna Men’s Prospect Heights Crew (Save 30%)

prAna South Lake Pant – Men’s (Save 20%)

Find additional discounted styles here.