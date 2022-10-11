ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dominic Thiem honored with a wax figure at Madam Tussauds, fans point out it’s much better than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s statues

By Ashish Maggo
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Rafael Nadal posts “We are very happy and everyone is very well”, confirming fatherhood without saying it”

Rafael Nadal still has not officially confirmed the news that broke on Saturday, namely that he and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, have become parents for the first time. But on Thursday, the world No 2 did the next best thing, thanking everyone for their well-wishes and more importantly, confirming that “everyone” is happy and well.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Gustav Klimt
Person
Roger Federer
102.5 The Bone

Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open

Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final

Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
TENNIS
tennisuptodate.com

Fritz on abuse given to Tiafoe and Sock after defeating Federer

Taylor Fritz was upset after seeing how much hate Tiafoe and Sock got on social media after they defeated Federer and Nadal. The final match of Federer's career was a doubles match in which he partnered with Nadal to take on Sock & Tiafoe. The legendary duo won the first set but got beaten in the end as Sock and Tiafoe earned the first point for Team World which ended up winning the event.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Madam Tussauds Museum#Austrian#Grand Slam#Madrid Masters
Yardbarker

"He's probably the best role model" - Thiem on taking inspiration from Nadal during comeback

Dominic Thiem completed a comeback win over Giron in Gijon and the Austrian is taking inspiration from Rafael Nadal during his comeback. It's not the first time he's looked to Nadal for inspiration, but this time he's concentrated on how the tennis player handled injuries. Nadal has experienced a lot of setbacks throughout his career, but he has always been able to bounce back effectively and reach his top level fairly comfortably again.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

"He'll be on a court again" - says Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer

Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
wtatennis.com

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Nadal voted as ideal boss in new Spanish survey

Rafael Nadal has been voted as the ideal boss in a survey of 4,917 Spaniards with 45 percent of the polled audience picking the 22-time Grand Slam champion as their top choice. The survey was carried out by InfoJobs on the occasion of International Bosses’ Day, on October 16.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy