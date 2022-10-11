Read full article on original website
Look up this weekend! Draconid Meteor Shower to light up the sky over the next five nights with up to 10 shooting stars per HOUR on Saturday
The Draconid Meteor Shower is set to peak this weekend, sending up to 10 shooting stars flying through skies over the UK every hour. The annual display will be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday (8 October), but meteors will start appearing from tonight (6 October) and could be visible until Monday.
Stargazing in October: Halloween fireballs
When you’re out trick-or-treating this Halloween, keep an eye on the sky for an unusual cosmic treat – brilliant shooting stars called fireballs. They may represent the afterlife of a huge comet that died 20,000 years ago.Every year, we experience regular showers of shooting stars, when the Earth ploughs into trails of dust shed by comets as they tramp around the solar system. This month, for instance, we’ll enjoy a display of Orionid meteors on the night of 21 October: these are fragments littering the orbit of Halley’s comet, that burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere way over our heads...
October Hunter’s Moon: See Incredible Pics of Fall’s First Full Moon
The Hunter’s Moon lit up the sky over the weekend, and photographers worldwide took the opportunity to capture the amazing sight. There are photos of the Moon rising up over some of our world’s most significant landmarks: The Statue of Liberty, the Cathedral of Notre Dame, and Istanbul’s Suleymaniye Mosque, to name a few.
Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch
Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
Mystery Fireball That Lit Up Sky and Baffled Scientists Finally Explained
A fireball that blazed over Alberta, Canada, in February last year has left astronomers second-guessing how the Solar System formed.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
A meteor shower and Hunter’s Moon will light the night the sky this weekend
A meteor in the night sky. Deposit PhotosIt's going to be a big weekend for stargazers.
Bubble Spotted Zipping Around Black Hole With 'Mind Blowing Velocity'
In May, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shocked the world when it released an image of what appears to be a splotchy French cruller on fire. In reality, this wasn't a doughnut. It was a stunning portrait of Sagittarius A*, the mighty black hole anchoring our galaxy, its gravitational pull silently brushing every star, planet and asteroid within.
Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
Astronomers say black hole is 'burping' out star it consumed years ago
"This caught us completely by surprise-no one has ever seen anything like this before."
The Mysterious Phenomenon The Kepler Space Telescope Discovered
In 2011, the Kepler Space Telescope found a distant phenomenon that still has scientists theorizing about stars, comets, and alien life. Here's what it found.
Why is Pluto not a planet?
Pluto, officially a dwarf planet, has surprising complexity on its surface. While certainly a world, not everyone agrees it is a planet.
NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Mindblowing High-Resolution Timelapse of the Sun Over a 20-Day Period
The Solar Orbiter mission recently flew close to the Sun to show Earth’s nearest star over 20 days from September 20 to October 10. The stunning sequence was taken during a particularly active time, hence the large plasma plumes sprouting from the Sun. The European Space Agency (ESA) operates...
NASA has successfully moved an asteroid
In late September, a 1,260-pound (570-kilograms) spacecraft traveling 14,000 mph (22,530 km/h) smacked directly into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, throwing up a massive cloud of dusty debris. The hit was intentional, the culmination of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) designed to determine whether a “kinetic impact” — i.e.,...
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. Observing the event now is like watching a 1.9 billion-year-old recording of those events unfold before us, giving astronomers a rare opportunity to glean new insights into things like black hole formation.
Orionid meteor shower 2022: How to see dust from Halley’s comet
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Nature’s firework display is lighting up the night skies, here's how you can maximise your chances of spotting an Orionid. The Orionid meteor shower has been steadily building throughout the month and could offer...
