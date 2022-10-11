ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Independent

Stargazing in October: Halloween fireballs

When you’re out trick-or-treating this Halloween, keep an eye on the sky for an unusual cosmic treat – brilliant shooting stars called fireballs. They may represent the afterlife of a huge comet that died 20,000 years ago.Every year, we experience regular showers of shooting stars, when the Earth ploughs into trails of dust shed by comets as they tramp around the solar system. This month, for instance, we’ll enjoy a display of Orionid meteors on the night of 21 October: these are fragments littering the orbit of Halley’s comet, that burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere way over our heads...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch

Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Bubble Spotted Zipping Around Black Hole With 'Mind Blowing Velocity'

In May, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shocked the world when it released an image of what appears to be a splotchy French cruller on fire. In reality, this wasn't a doughnut. It was a stunning portrait of Sagittarius A*, the mighty black hole anchoring our galaxy, its gravitational pull silently brushing every star, planet and asteroid within.
ASTRONOMY
WTHI

Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space

A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
petapixel.com

Mindblowing High-Resolution Timelapse of the Sun Over a 20-Day Period

The Solar Orbiter mission recently flew close to the Sun to show Earth’s nearest star over 20 days from September 20 to October 10. The stunning sequence was taken during a particularly active time, hence the large plasma plumes sprouting from the Sun. The European Space Agency (ESA) operates...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

NASA has successfully moved an asteroid

In late September, a 1,260-pound (570-kilograms) spacecraft traveling 14,000 mph (22,530 km/h) smacked directly into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, throwing up a massive cloud of dusty debris. The hit was intentional, the culmination of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) designed to determine whether a “kinetic impact” — i.e.,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. Observing the event now is like watching a 1.9 billion-year-old recording of those events unfold before us, giving astronomers a rare opportunity to glean new insights into things like black hole formation.
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Orionid meteor shower 2022: How to see dust from Halley’s comet

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Nature’s firework display is lighting up the night skies, here's how you can maximise your chances of spotting an Orionid. The Orionid meteor shower has been steadily building throughout the month and could offer...
ASTRONOMY
