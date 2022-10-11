Read full article on original website
New BJ's Club On Route 119 In Greenburgh Sets Opening Date
A new BJ's Club is set to open in Westchester County. The new location in Greenburgh, which was announced in March, will be located at 379 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119). Opening day is on Thursday, Oct. 27. The club's hours will be:. Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
News 12
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
westchestermagazine.com
Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester
Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction building
NYC Housing Connect is accepting applications for a housing lottery for 2 Mt. Hope Place Apartments in Bronx, New York. Of the 43 units available, 34 are reserved for residents whose household income is 60% or less of the Area Median Income. Time is running out, however. Spookily enough, the last day to apply is October 31, 2022.
Police Issue Alert For Man Who Snuck Out Of Assisted Living Facility In New Rochelle
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say snuck out of an assisted living facility in Westchester County. William “Bill” Allen, age 66, was last seen at his New Rochelle home, located on Lockwood Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, when he “absconded” from the facility, police said.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
yonkerstimes.com
Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester
Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Fire contained at building in White Plains
The fire was located at 33 Mitchell Place, according to police.
Another Truck Carrying Soda Cans Crashes Into Lower Hudson Valley Overpass
Didn't this same thing happen just last year? Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into and wedged under an overpass Tuesday morning. This particular bridge may sound familiar to some, as it has been the scene of a lot of crashes over the years Police said no injuries occurred Tuesday, though the wreck certainly held up traffic for a lot of commuters trying to make their way to work.
Note containing threat of potential violence shuts down John Jay High School
Officials reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Black community leaders incensed over ‘racist mailer’ for Lawler campaign
PEEKSKILL – A mailer on behalf of the Republican Mike Lawler congressional campaign has three black community leaders outraged. The mailer depicts only photos of black men as it discusses crime. Peekskill City Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Mid-Hudson Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl reacted...
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
