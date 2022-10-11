ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
CBS News

Neonatal nurse accused of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants with insulin, U.K. prosecutor says

A hospital neonatal nurse in Britain accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday. Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Maya Devi

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
BBC

Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help

A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
Daily Mail

Mother reveals her 'miracle' daughter, 5, with cerebral palsy took her first steps unaided days after her father died - despite doctors believing she may never walk

A five-year-old girl who doctors said may never be able to walk has taken her first steps unaided just days after her father tragically passed away. Felicity-Rose Edgar, from Welling, southeast London, developed cerebral palsy after she was starved of oxygen at birth and had to be resuscitated following hospital delays in getting her mother a caesarean section.
BBC

Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'

Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
howafrica.com

7 Family Members Who Died In Mysterious House Fire Buried Amid Tears In Kenya

The remains of 7 family members who died in a mysterious house fire were buried amid tears in Kenya on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The incident occurred at Gichiche subcounty, Runyenjes, in Embu county in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022. The victims, Charles Kariuki Njeru, his wife,...
