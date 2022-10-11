Read full article on original website
Facts About ‘Little Africa’, The Afro-Brazilian Community Where Every Enslaved African Is Free
Little Africa, the Afro-Brazilian community, is home to thousands of Africans, but it is a region where its Black heritage is under attack from local authorities. Some historians attribute it to colonial authorities’ efforts to push the Black history of the enslaved who have made Rio de Janeiro their home to the back burner.
At least 14 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast
Rescuers pulled out 14 bodies and searched for signs of life Saturday among dozens of coal miners still trapped under hundreds of metres of hard rock after an apparent methane blast tore through a pit on Turkey's Black Sea coast. But other officials said it was premature to draw definitive conclusions over the cause of the accident. - 2014 disaster - Rescuers sent in reinforcements from surrounding villages to help search for signs of life.
This Ghanaian Native Built UK’s First App-Powered Mobile Barbershop
Darren Tenkorang is the co-founder of TRIM-IT, an app that lets users request haircuts from the comfort of their own homes. Tenkorang was inspired to create the app after spending so much time in barbershops getting a haircut. “I got sick of waiting for an hour at the barber’s, especially...
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Comes Under More Attacks From Russian Kamikaze Drones | Videos
The head of Kyiv’s regional police, Andrii Nebytov has said that Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions on Thursday, October 13, as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea. Thursday’s “kamikaze”...
Tunisian Navy Rescues 194 Illegal Migrants
The Tunisian navy announced the rescue of 194 illegal migrants intercepted at sea while crossing the Mediterranean heading to Europe. According to Tuesday’s announcement, the rescue involved nine different operations during two days. Most migrants are Tunisian and 76 originated from sub-Saharan African countries, including 42 women and eight...
Hieroglyphs And Ancient Egypt Are At The Centre Of A New Exhibition At London’s British Museum
This was the key to unlocking an ancient language and the secrets of the civilisation that spoke it. The Rosetta Stone is inscribed in three languages: hieroglyphs, demotic (a colloquial language), and ancient Greek. Ancient Greek was still understood when the French unearthed the slab in 1799. So by comparing...
China Fines Kenya Ksh1.3B For Defaulting On Standard Gauge Railway Loans
Kenya has been fined Ksh1. 312 billion by the Chinese government for defaulting on payment of loans used to build the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the financial year ending June 2021. Documents released by Kenya’s National treasury revealed that the fine relates to the cost of default on interest...
US Returns 23 Stolen Benin Bronzes To Nigeria
The United States has repatriated 23 stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. The development was part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and the country’s foreign partners to recover artefacts looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897. The returned artefacts comprise 21 Bronzes from...
Nigerian Woman Building The Alibaba Of Africa Already Making $4.8 Million In Annual Revenue
Uju Uzo-Ojinnaka is the founder and CEO of Traders of Africa, an online marketplace that connects African buyers and sellers of agricultural commodities. After losing a business deal to export 20 containers of groundnut to an Indian merchant, Uju founded Traders of Africa. Despite losing the deal, she saw a business opportunity to make it easier for people to buy commodities in Africa.
