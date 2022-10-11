Rescuers pulled out 14 bodies and searched for signs of life Saturday among dozens of coal miners still trapped under hundreds of metres of hard rock after an apparent methane blast tore through a pit on Turkey's Black Sea coast. But other officials said it was premature to draw definitive conclusions over the cause of the accident. - 2014 disaster - Rescuers sent in reinforcements from surrounding villages to help search for signs of life.

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO