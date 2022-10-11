ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

At least 14 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast

Rescuers pulled out 14 bodies and searched for signs of life Saturday among dozens of coal miners still trapped under hundreds of metres of hard rock after an apparent methane blast tore through a pit on Turkey's Black Sea coast. But other officials said it was premature to draw definitive conclusions over the cause of the accident. - 2014 disaster - Rescuers sent in reinforcements from surrounding villages to help search for signs of life.
Tunisian Navy Rescues 194 Illegal Migrants

The Tunisian navy announced the rescue of 194 illegal migrants intercepted at sea while crossing the Mediterranean heading to Europe. According to Tuesday’s announcement, the rescue involved nine different operations during two days. Most migrants are Tunisian and 76 originated from sub-Saharan African countries, including 42 women and eight...
China Fines Kenya Ksh1.3B For Defaulting On Standard Gauge Railway Loans

Kenya has been fined Ksh1. 312 billion by the Chinese government for defaulting on payment of loans used to build the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the financial year ending June 2021. Documents released by Kenya’s National treasury revealed that the fine relates to the cost of default on interest...
US Returns 23 Stolen Benin Bronzes To Nigeria

The United States has repatriated 23 stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. The development was part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and the country’s foreign partners to recover artefacts looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897. The returned artefacts comprise 21 Bronzes from...
Lebanon
Qatar
Middle East
Nigerian Woman Building The Alibaba Of Africa Already Making $4.8 Million In Annual Revenue

Uju Uzo-Ojinnaka is the founder and CEO of Traders of Africa, an online marketplace that connects African buyers and sellers of agricultural commodities. After losing a business deal to export 20 containers of groundnut to an Indian merchant, Uju founded Traders of Africa. Despite losing the deal, she saw a business opportunity to make it easier for people to buy commodities in Africa.
ECONOMY

