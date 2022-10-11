Read full article on original website
Friday October 14, Saturday October 15, Sunday October 16
The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-50s and a low of 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday will be sunny (and perfect for the Grand Feature Parade) with highs in the lower 60s and a low of 38. South winds of around 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny —highs in the upper 50s and a low of 40. The chance of rain is 10%.
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
Thursday October 13
The weather today will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly in the morning with highs in the upper 50s and a low of 36. South winds of around 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is near 100%.
Field of Screams offers indoor, outdoor terror for spooky season
A haunted attraction in Maryland has been named the number one haunted attraction in the country, after decades of setting the bar for scares.
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
Come Out To The Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday!
Come Out To The Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday!. It's time to break out the Lederhosen as the annual Kingwood Oktoberfest is finally here and promises to be better than ever. Kingwood’s original Oktoberfest, will be “rolling out” barrels of fun and music this Saturday, October 15th at Holy Comfort Lutheran Church.
Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade Road Closures
Several Oakland roads will be closed before and during the Town of Oakland and the Greater Oakland Business Association’s 55th Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade, sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15th. Garrett Highway/Third Street/Rt 219 will be completely closed to...
Why is Bridge Day 2022 getting so much attention?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is only days away, which means people are getting hyped up for jumping, watching the jumpers, or exploring the area. But why is it getting so much attention this year? This event is a Mountain State tradition. It is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, where every third Saturday in […]
WTRF
Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
WBOY
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
Kohl’s announces opening date for Morgantown store
Kohl's has announced the official opening date for its Morgantown-area store in Westover.
Pizza Marketplace
Ledo Pizza helped put Maryland-style pizza on the map
We know Chicago and New York have their pizza styles. So, too, does New Haven, St. Louis and Old Forge. But Maryland? Yes, says Ledo Pizza, which helped create the pizza style way back in 1955. Ledo Pizza was founded by Bob Beall right next to the University of Maryland...
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
wmar2news
Showers, storms, & southerly winds
Dust off the rain gear because you will need it with you today! A cold front brings prefrontal showers to the area this morning, which will linger through the morning commute. The main line of showers and storms arrives to central Maryland between 2 - 8 pm today. This is the timeframe where a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. This will likely impact the evening commute.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more than 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
wtae.com
Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
Lane closure on US 250 in Marion County, West Virginia planned for next week
There will be a lane closure on US 250 northbound at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of Interstate 79, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Friday.
railfan.com
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2
BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
