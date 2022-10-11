Local artist set to exhibit his work at UW-La Crosse. A La Crosse-based metalist will show his artwork during an upcoming exhibition at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Luke Achterberg will return to his alma mater for “Luke Achterberg: Convolutions,” which opens Friday, Oct. 21, in the University Art Gallery, on the first floor of the Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. The exhibit runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23, and is free.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO