Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Yardbarker
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers to re-engage teams on Russell Westbrook trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the preseason trying to make things work with Russell Westbrook, but a new report suggests that may have been a temporary effort. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Lakers paused efforts to trade Westbrook to open training camp, but were likely to begin trying to re-engage teams with the regular season looming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Sums Up Anthony Davis With One Tweet
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the best players in the NBA. Well, he is when he is fully healthy. The sad truth is that Davis is prone to injuries that can derail not only his season but the season of his entire team. Right now,...
Yardbarker
Veteran AEW star teases retirement
AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
WWE・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden's new kicks didn't exactly have fans lining up and admiring them. Called the 'Harden Vol.7', the latest shoes that he played in were a mix of bright orange with a hint of maroon and generous doses of white. Harden was seen rocking the shoes earlier...
Yardbarker
Kristaps Porzingis regrets the way he handled departure from Knicks
The New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 amid tension between the player and the organization, but Porzingis thinks things could have gone better at the end as he looks back. Porzingis admitted Friday that he wishes he had handled the circumstances that led to his Knicks exit in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."
Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance. Still, this desire doesn't change...
Comments / 0