Creative Greensboro will host choreographer Carrie Plew for a Residency at the Hyers in October. The residency will culminate with “Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow,” an evening of dance performances, at 7:30 pm, October 27-29 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Performances are free to attend with a suggested donation of $15. More information is available at www.creativegreensboro.com.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO