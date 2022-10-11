Read full article on original website
13-year-old dies in Greene County wreck Wednesday
A 13-year-old is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 43 in Greene County. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the 139-mile marker, about 1 mile north of Forkland. Alabama State Troopers said the teen was fatally injured when the sedan in which he was a...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 13, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Kevin Kilgore, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Hideaway Harbot Lane in Cottondale. Kilgore is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Robery Causey, 31, is...
Exchange Club honors 2022 Firefighters of the Year
Local first responders were honored Thursday as part of the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa‘s Firefighter of the Year Program. This program started in 2000, making this year’s ceremony the 22nd annual presentation. Awards are given this time of year because it’s National Fire Prevention Week and National Fire...
Alabama Fire College hosts statewide drills this week
TUSCALOOSA – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and first responders from across the state are at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa participating in special training. As many as 40 special operations teams are in Tuscaloosa so they can evaluate their preparedness and improve performance. “The main purpose...
Alabama announces homecoming week events
Next week Tuscaloosa will be awash with even more crimson than usual, as the University of Alabama celebrates homecoming week ahead of the Oct. 22 game against Mississippi State. Here’s what’s happening when:. Sunday, Oct. 16. Roll Tide Run. Race begins at 4 p.m. Warm-up/check-in time is 3...
Check out this month’s Spooktacular events at the Tuscaloosa Public Library
The Tuscaloosa Public Library is hosting events from gaming sessions to storytimes to book clubs for people of all ages throughout October. And ending the month is a spooky fall festival for families. Spooktacular is happening Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TPL parking lot and...
Moundville Native American Festival runs through Saturday
The Moundville Native American Festival is back in person at Moundville Archaeological Park after several years of virtual events because of COVID-19. This year’s festival features several prominent Native American performers, including Chickasaw stomp dancers, hoop dancers, storytellers, children’s activities and food vendors. “We are really excited to...
Tuscaloosa City Schools holds series of community forums
TUSCALOOSA-Tuscaloosa City Schools invited parents, students and members of the community to Northridge High School on Monday for a discussion on the climate and culture within the school system. It was the first of a three-part series focused on creating an open space so parents can talk about any issues...
Visit Tuscaloosa announces new VP of marketing, communications
Visit Tuscaloosa has a new vice president of marketing and communications beginning Thursday, the organization announced today. Jimmy Hart has nearly 20 years of experience in the field, and is responsible for the University of Alabama’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign. Hart was hired at UA in...
Worlds of Work returning to Shelton State Thursday, Friday
The Worlds of Work Career Expo is back at Shelton State Community College for the first time since 2019 this week, bringing with it industry leaders showcasing what they’re about for more than 4,000 students around West Alabama. The expo, happening Thursday and Friday, offers ninth graders a look...
Tider Insider: Oct. 11, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.
It’s National School Lunch Week, and local students are celebrating
It’s National School Lunch Week, which means students are learning about the importance of a healthy school lunch and how it affects their lives inside and outside the classroom. This year’s theme is Peace, Love and School Lunch. Students at Moundville Elementary School celebrated with special menus, events...
Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21
The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college. “Over the last two years, UA welcomed a...
Worlds of Work offers students a look at future career paths
Thousands of students across West Alabama spent their Thursday learning about some career paths they could take after they graduate at the Worlds of Work Expo, and events continue Friday. The expo, put on by West AlabamaWorks, returned to Shelton State Community College after a three-year COVID-19 break. Industry leaders...
