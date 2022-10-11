Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
twincitieslive.com
Fall Fashion with Christopher & Banks
A clothing and apparel brand dating back to 1956, Christopher and Banks is one of the longest lasting clothing brands in the Twin Cities. To talk about the brand and their upcoming “Family and Friends” event, brand ambassador Kim Decker joins us. Christopher and Banks is hosting a fashion show on October 15th at their Coon Rapids location. For information on all the events and locations, click here.
idesignarch.com
Charming Cape Cod Style Contemporary House
This renovated home in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota has a refreshed Cape Cod style look and lovely curb appeal. The exterior of the house has a brand new large terrace landing and columns. The interior has been completely refurbished with a contemporary open plan design and modern appliances. The home...
Oktoberfest at Tattersall River Falls 2022
Tattersall Distilling is throwing an Oktoberfest bash in River Falls on Oct. 15.Click here for more information.
twincitieslive.com
Muska Lighting
If your light fixtures need an update, look no further than locally and family owned, Muska Lighting. Muska Lighting has a brand new line of modern, streamlined light fixtures at affordable prices. They are offering Twin Cities Live viewers 10% off all Hinkley light fixtures. Click here to visit their website or visit one of their show rooms located in Roseville and Eden Prairie.
twincitieslive.com
Bebe Zito Ice Cream
Owners Ben and Gabriella invite reporter Kelli Hanson into their small batch ice cream shop located in uptown in Minneapolis. With many flavors to choose from, Kelli brought back a mouthwatering Halloween themed ice cream for Elizabeth and Ben to try. Click here to learn more about Ben and Gabriella’s story along with the different store locations so you can try their amazing flavors this Halloween season.
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: New house for sale in Hudson has an eco-friendly focus
This eco-conscious home has a focus on efficiency and environmentally friendly materials. Just minutes from downtown Hudson, this open concept floor plan combines Scandinavian influences with a nod to the mid-century modern style. You'll immediately be captured be the dramatic and stylish front sitting area that opens into a welcoming living space.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson
Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge
Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge." Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
twincitieslive.com
Lendt’s Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Season is upon us and reporter Kristin Haubrich heads to Lendt’s Pumpking Patch in Wyoming, Minnesota. It’s a family owned business and offers you acres and acres of pumpkins to choose from.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN
As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week; here's where she'll be
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week. Queen Sonja is planning a few stops around the state starting Thursday, with her visit intended to highlight the strong ties between Norway and Minnesota's Norwegian-American community. The queen will be in Minnesota for four days, leaving on Sunday, according to...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood City Council reviews plan to demolish Myth Live nightclub to make way for apartments
The demolition of Myth Live concert venue in order to make space for an apartment complex was discussed by the Maplewood City Council on Monday. Plans are for demolishing the existing nightclub off Southlawn Drive near Maplewood Mall and replacing it with a four-story apartment complex with 237 “market rate” flats.
