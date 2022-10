Owners Ben and Gabriella invite reporter Kelli Hanson into their small batch ice cream shop located in uptown in Minneapolis. With many flavors to choose from, Kelli brought back a mouthwatering Halloween themed ice cream for Elizabeth and Ben to try. Click here to learn more about Ben and Gabriella’s story along with the different store locations so you can try their amazing flavors this Halloween season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO